Transcript: STC Chris Tabor Press Conference - October 1

We were going to ask you about the decision to bypass the 54 and the 58-yard field goals in the second quarter. Obviously, Coach Hafley is heavily involved in that decision. What went into each?

Chris Tabor: When you go into a game, sometimes you got to decide. Obviously we're always going to be aggressive, right? But at the same time, you're playing the Kansas City Chiefs, field goals, typically don't win games against the Chiefs. So that's really an easy one. Do we have confidence in Riley? 1000%.

At that range with 50-plus?

Chris Tabor. Yeah, I would have taken him to – there's always different lines. Like during the game, what's the 80% line where you think he's going to make? And then you're stretching it out end of half and those type of things. But at the same time, when you do those things, you got to look at clock, you got to look at timeouts. All those things come in handy. The other thing is, guys, we were getting the ball in the second half. So there's a lot of factors that go into those decisions. But loved how we played it, I thought we played it exactly right.

The Vikings have a good returning specialist. He just took one back last week. What are some of the important rules you'll be preaching?

Chris Tabor: This is a great challenge. I mean, obviously, the Special Teams Player of the Month. He's dynamic. He's explosive. He can create. Lost a lot of sleep on this deal right here. We got to do our job. We're a work in progress and I know I say that every week, but I believe it. We've got to do a good job. This will be a great challenge, where are we at? You know what I mean? And we've got to be disciplined.

I found it interesting what you said a second ago about the stretching things a little bit at the end of the half. What's it worth in terms of when you get down to the final seconds of a game, for example, how many extra yards might you add either out of adrenaline for the kicker or just pure desperation?

Chris Tabor: Well, number one, what stadium are you playing in? What's the wind like? I mean, there's a lot of factors, but typically all coaches will stretch it a little bit more. I mean, game-winning kick, end of game, you're going to stretch that a few more yards, because you have to. But I think the other times, like you don't stretch a kick at the first quarter. And I know you know all that, but those are just kind of the fun decisions that you got to make. Where's it at, can he make it and all those type of things. And then, what do you have a better chance of – I've been in a game where, we had the chance of going for a really long field goal, probably a little out of the stretch zone or a Hail Mary and you just got to make that decision which one you want, which route you want to go.

If Jaylen Wright takes a bigger role on the offense this week, is that going to shift how you rotate your returners?

Chris Tabor: I don't think so. It needn't be a big role back there if he's available. If he's not, we'll use other guys. So we'll see how that all plays out.

I noticed last game started with Ollie taking the first kickoff, and obviously he was going to have to shoulder a lot on offense. Then it was Malik and Kevin Coleman, so kind of break that down, how it developed throughout the game?

Chris Tabor: Yeah that one, [was] little different too, because I think like when you're talking about just putting returners back, there's a lot of other external factors. You're talking about where's the kick going? Do you know where it's going? Do you not know where it's going? Is the guy going to have the opportunity to hit dirty balls and balls on the ground and all those things? There's a lot of other factors that go into that decision along with, what kind of return are you trying to run? And those, as the game was going on and obviously, we were sustaining a couple injuries in the backfield there, you had to make adjustments. And I thought K.C. – I thought he did a great job coming in there. We got to clean up those penalties, which I was disappointed in, hadn't had one of those in the kick return game and so we got to clean that up and hopefully we can do that this week. Because this unit that we'll play this week, this is an experienced group of guys that can cover kicks and are physical and play downhill. So we'll have our work cut out for us.

You're playing in a dome this week. Most kickers would prefer a dome just because they can control the conditions a little bit more. But this game is also as much mental as it is physical. And if you're too comfortable – I was just wondering, the conversations you might have with Riley, where it's like you don't want him to get too comfortable because he's playing in a dome. I know you're practicing indoors. But how does that go?

Chris Tabor: No, that's a great question. I believe that that's real. He has to stay in his process, right? I think that sometimes, and I've said this before, kickers and punters, when they go indoors they become a little bit more relaxed because there's not the elements and therefore, they have a bad game. To me, you got to stay sharp on everything. What's my line? Obviously, you don't have to play the wind and those things, which is really nice, but still the process of the steps and what I'm zeroing in on, that doesn't change. Just because you're indoors doesn't mean it's a layup, I mean, it's still a tough kick, regardless, punt or kick.

Since you mentioned dirty balls and all, I have to ask you about the raging controversy in the NFL, on special teams with the 12th man. Have you considered it? What's your view on whether it violates the spirit of the rule or not?