Transcript: WR Chris Bell Press Conference - October 5

Last couple of weeks, it looks like you're coming back into form. Am I seeing that right? Whether it's the touchdown that got called back on Sunday, the week before with the big game, it looks like you're coming back into form. Is that true? How do you feel?

Chris Bell: Yeah, I feel like I'm coming back to myself. I'm starting to feel more comfortable and things like that. But I'm just going to continue to take it week by week and day by day.

What can you tell us about the touchdown that was called back? I saw that, if I'm not mistaken, you slipped and you were regaining your footing. So is that just the deal of you lost where you were on the field? Tell me about that.

Chris Bell: Yeah, so during that play, I saw the quarterback come scrambling out the pocket. So my mind immediately thinking scramble drills. So my thing was I was coming back to the ball and I kind of can tell what Malik was thinking and I turned up to the field and I was open, caught the ball and ran it. I thought it was a touchdown, but I just got to be aware where I'm at on the field and just continue to work.

What was kind of your feeling there when you heard that it was being called back? I mean, just disbelief or what was your emotion there?

Chris Bell: Yeah, I was in disbelief, but there wasn't something that fazed me during the game. I know even though there was a big play and it got called back, I still got to go out there and go play the next play. So I was just focused on the next play.

How much was that a talking point with Tyke? Did he mention it once to you or did he emphasize it a lot?

Chris Bell: Yeah, after that play on the sideline, he was just saying, you got to be aware where you are at on the field. He was kind of telling us that the ticks is our sideline – not the sideline. But other than that, after that, we were just focused on the next play.

Tell me about the team and the way you guys have played because a lot of players have said we feel like we're getting close. We can see the run game comes together, the pass rush comes together. But when you don't get rewarded with a victory, is that frustrating? Is it still promising and encouraging? What do you think about that?

Chris Bell: I definitely agree with what every other player is saying, man. I would say I believe, you know what I'm saying? I'm going to always believe. We work so hard week in and week out, every week. And I can feel this team coming together and we are a brotherhood, and a family. And every day I walk in the building, they just make me more comfortable and confident in what I got to do. But I would say, we just got to keep working, man. It's going to break. I know it's going to break. And I firmly do believe that it's going to break. And when we get our first win, it's going to be a blessing.

I know as a rookie sometime, especially if you're losing this much, it can get kind of hard. Who is like a vet or someone that you lean on?

Chris Bell: I lean on the whole team. I lean on everybody. The offense, the defense. Guys always trying – vets like Aaron Brewer, Pat Paul, Malik, they're always coming up to me and making sure I'm in good spirit and all the rookies in good spirit. We just got to keep focusing on the main goal, staying in good spirit and just wait till this thing breaks.

How valuable – even though it didn't end in a touchdown – was that rep with Malik in terms of the scramble drill? Just getting on the right page in that regard.

Chris Bell: I would say it's very valuable. That's something that we work on all the time, scramble, period, coming out the pocket and things like that. So I would say it's very valuable. You just got to keep working on it and keep being better.

But from that standpoint, that play, aside from you stepping out, that play kind of worked perfectly, right? You get behind the defender, Malik notices you.