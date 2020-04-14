Video Games and Tiger King, How Dolphins Players are Sheltering in Place

Eric Rowe

Q: How are you and the family dealing with the quarantine?

A: I'm dealing with it just like how everyone else is dealing with it. Staying at home, doing in-home workouts just trying to find weird activities to kill some time."

Q: What kind of weird activities?

A: "I made a Tik Tok account. Me and my wife like to do some stuff on there.

Q: Have you and your wife executed the Drake 'flip the switch' meme?

A: "No, not yet. I keep bringing up ideas up to her but she tells me to slow down. I don't have anything else to do!"

Q: What's been your go-to thing to get through the quarantine?

A: "I just got back into playing Xbox. Playing Call of Duty with my friends online. My wife and I are watching the show Suits. It has nine seasons and we're just knocking it out, binging it out."

Q: Have you seen Tiger King?