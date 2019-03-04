AC In The AM: Preparing For The Future

While most of the pro football world was focused on the NFL Combine last week in Indianapolis, about 30 players from the Miami Dolphins spent four days taking part in a different kind of combine.

A combine about planning for what’s next, about making the right decisions and about the importance of finding the correct path once their football days are over.

In Indianapolis it was about the present, here in South Florida it was about the future.

Both carry with them enormous significance.

For the third straight year, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross hosted a Dolphins Business Combine for his players. It was held last Monday through Thursday. The first two business combines took place in New York, this one at a variety of venues across South Florida. I was fortunate to be able to attend much of the combine. What I saw through those four days was a real commitment by this organization to do right for their players with one specific goal in mind: Help them successfully make that difficult transition when they take off that uniform for the final time.