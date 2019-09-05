AC In The AM: A Lifetime Of Memories | Season Openers

It is 1984 and the Miami Dolphins are opening the season in Washington. It is about two hours before kickoff and in those days the media was allowed to roam the sidelines during pre-game warm-ups.

So I’m standing there, gazing out at a picturesque fall day, and I sense someone walking up next to me. I turn and it is Dan Marino. This, as history now knows, would be the first game of the greatest season in Marino’s career. He would shatter most of the passing records and lead the Dolphins to the Super Bowl. That day was the launching point.