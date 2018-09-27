AC In The AM: Smart Decisions Help Fuel Fast Start

The Dolphins are looking awfully smart right now which usually comes with the territory when you get off to a 3-0 start.

Smart because they have made a series of moves that have worked out well. Smart because they recognized what this lineup needed early on, and that included some shifting of positions and changing of roles. Smart because they were able to identify what and who fits best in some of the most critical areas.

Some of the moves were subtle, like switching Jakeem Grant from a slot receiver to an outside receiver, the seeds planted a season ago, or deciding to go with a nine player rotation on the defensive line instead of focusing on four starters and a group of back-ups.

Sometimes they generated headlines like moving Bobby McCain from nickel back to cornerback, thus also creating more playing time for No. 1 pick Minkah Fitzpatrick as the nickel back.

Sometimes it was about choosing talent and potential over experience, like the decision early in training camp to start rookie linebacker Jerome Baker.

Or sometimes it was simply about recognizing what they had, like at running back where it became Kenyan Drake OR Frank Gore instead of primarily featuring just one player.

Individually, each of those decisions was important. Collectively though they have helped define this team and certainly helped pave the way for these three straight victories.

Adam Gase and his staff deserve credit for being bold in their thinking and spot on in their evaluations. There is always risk when you take chances, but there is also the potential for reward and that's what the Dolphins are seeing now.