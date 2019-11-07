AC's Mailbag: Andy Cohen Answers Your Questions

AC: It was very satisfying for all sorts of reasons. I’ve watched first-hand how hard these coaches work and the job they have done incorporating so many new players into this roster, several arriving only a few days before they played in a game. I’ve also seen how hard this team plays every week and that’s a credit to this staff as well. Yes, it was also nice to get that first win over an arch-rival like the Jets, certainly made even sweeter with Adam Gase on that side of the field. I understand you don’t care if that’s their only win, but I can also tell you based on the way this team in general has improved, that I don’t believe it will be.