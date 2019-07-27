I Said It: Dolphins Break Out The Pads On Day Three

Head Coach Brian Flores addressed the media before the start of training camp practice Saturday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

“First and foremost, it’s about getting into a practice tempo.”

— Saturday marked the first day the Dolphins could practice in pads and while Flores said he liked moving to a different level of work, he emphasized the focus remains on fundamentals.

“It’ll get chippy out there and that’s a good thing. At the same time, we’ve got to keep our poise.”

— With pads coming on, the intensity level and physicality inevitably ramp up. That can lead to some heated moments (beyond the weather), which Flores doesn’t mind if they’re handled properly.

“They understand that time is important to me. I don’t like to waste it. There’s a lot we’re trying to accomplish here.”