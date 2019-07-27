Top News: Dolphins Don Pads, Bobby McCain's New Role

The Dolphins conducted their third practice of training camp Saturday, but this one was different as it marked the first day of pads.

“It was awesome to feel that football feeling again,” rookie offensive lineman Michael Deiter said. “It’s cool to get out here and practice with no pads on and kind of get your footwork back and all that, but it’s nothing like when you finally put the pads on. It’s a whole different ballgame and it’s fun. You kind of see where you’re off. As soon as the pads come on, you realize what you need to get better at.”

With pads on, practice featured more work on the running game, highlighted by a goal-line period that featured live tackling.

That period ended with the defense stopping running back Kenyan Drake short of the goal line.

“They didn’t get in; that’s the way it’s supposed to be,” defensive back Bobby McCain said proudly. “That’s the standard.”

The Dolphins will practice again Sunday before taking their first break Monday.

Every player asked after practice Saturday said the difference in intensity was noticeable with the appearance in pads, which pretty much is always the case.