Christian Wilkins Embraces Miami, Excited To Play For Brian Flores

“My mindset is, why do something if you’re not going to beat guys who are the best at it and why not give something you’re all in, 100 percent?” he said. “My thing is I really just love the game of football so much. It’s really such a special game, so I try to make sure I give my all to the game because that’s what it deserves. And it being so special and being able to do so much for me, giving me the opportunity to go to a great university, get an education, meet great people and get to play this game at the highest level. That’s what the game of football has done for me.

“So I always just try to respect it, honor it and do everything I can to make sure I’m putting my all into the game and being essentially an ambassador for the game because it’s going to be played so much longer after me. I want to make an impact in the game of football and play it the right way. That’s kind of just my mind-set on how I approach each and every day.”

Wilkins said it wasn’t just the weather that made the Dolphins an ideal team for him in the draft, but also the feeling he got after his combine interview in Indianapolis.