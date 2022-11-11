Cleveland Browns vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

It's officially midseason with only eight games left in the regular season. The Dolphins are looking for another win against the Browns after defeating the Bears last Sunday. They have been practicing hard and preparing for this week's match up.

If the Dolphins win, the team would be 7-3 and have a four-game winning streak going into their bye week. A victory would also give the team three wins against the Browns in their last four matchups going back to 2013.

In nine games this year, the team is averaging 86.9 rushing yards and 293.6 passing yards per game. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined have 1,916 receiving yards. They both are ranked in the top five in receiving yards (Hill is 1st with 1,104 and Waddle is 5th with 812). The Dolphins are the only team to have two players in the top 10 leading receivers.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa currently has 1,980 passing yards and has the NFL's highest passer rating of 115.9 so far this season. He also is the highest rated quarterback in Dolphins history. Running back Raheem Mostert is leading the team with 478 rushing yards.

On defense, safety Jevon Holland has 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions. Linebacker

Elandon Roberts has 55 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Linebacker Jerome Baker has 50 tackles and 1.5 sacks as well. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins paces the defensive linemen with 43 tackles and 0.5 sacks, making him third in tackles in the NFL for defensive linemen.