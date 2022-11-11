Presented by

Cleveland Browns vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

Nov 11, 2022 at 05:07 PM
The Dolphins are back at Hard Rock Stadium after being on the road the past two weeks. The 10th game of the season against the Cleveland Browns is on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

It's officially midseason with only eight games left in the regular season. The Dolphins are looking for another win against the Browns after defeating the Bears last Sunday. They have been practicing hard and preparing for this week's match up.

If the Dolphins win, the team would be 7-3 and have a four-game winning streak going into their bye week. A victory would also give the team three wins against the Browns in their last four matchups going back to 2013.

In nine games this year, the team is averaging 86.9 rushing yards and 293.6 passing yards per game. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined have 1,916 receiving yards. They both are ranked in the top five in receiving yards (Hill is 1st with 1,104 and Waddle is 5th with 812). The Dolphins are the only team to have two players in the top 10 leading receivers.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa currently has 1,980 passing yards and has the NFL's highest passer rating of 115.9 so far this season. He also is the highest rated quarterback in Dolphins history.  Running back Raheem Mostert is leading the team with 478 rushing yards.

On defense, safety Jevon Holland has 50 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions. Linebacker

Elandon Roberts has 55 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Linebacker Jerome Baker has 50 tackles and 1.5 sacks as well. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins paces the defensive linemen with 43 tackles and 0.5 sacks, making him third in tackles in the NFL for defensive linemen.

Check out the practice photos below this week.

PHOTOS: 2022 Miami Dolphins Practice - November 9

View photos from practice on November 9, 2022.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
1 / 32

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
2 / 32

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
3 / 32

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
4 / 32

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (9) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
5 / 32

Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (9) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
6 / 32

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins guard/tackle Robert Hunt (68) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
7 / 32

Miami Dolphins guard/tackle Robert Hunt (68) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins safety Eric Rowe (21) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
8 / 32

Miami Dolphins safety Eric Rowe (21) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins cornerback Kalon Barnes (35) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
9 / 32

Miami Dolphins cornerback Kalon Barnes (35) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive back Elijah Campbell (22) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
10 / 32

Miami Dolphins defensive back Elijah Campbell (22) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Melvin Ingram (6) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
11 / 32

Miami Dolphins linebacker Melvin Ingram (6) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins cornerback Justin Bethel (20) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
12 / 32

Miami Dolphins cornerback Justin Bethel (20) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
13 / 32

Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Connor Williams (58) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
14 / 32

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Connor Williams (58) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Tino Ellis during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
15 / 32

Tino Ellis during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Tindall (41) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
16 / 32

Miami Dolphins linebacker Channing Tindall (41) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
17 / 32

Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Austin Jackson (73) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
18 / 32

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Austin Jackson (73) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins guard Robert Jones (65) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
19 / 32

Miami Dolphins guard Robert Jones (65) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins center/guard Michael Deiter (63) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
20 / 32

Miami Dolphins center/guard Michael Deiter (63) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
21 / 32

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Jamal Perry during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
22 / 32

Jamal Perry during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins runningback Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
23 / 32

Miami Dolphins runningback Jeff Wilson Jr. (23) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
La'Mical Perine during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
24 / 32

La'Mical Perine during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle John Jenkins (77) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
25 / 32

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle John Jenkins (77) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (9) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
26 / 32

Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (9) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins cornerback Justin Bethel (20) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
27 / 32

Miami Dolphins cornerback Justin Bethel (20) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Jake Bargas during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
28 / 32

Jake Bargas during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins place kicker Jason Sanders (7) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
29 / 32

Miami Dolphins place kicker Jason Sanders (7) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Cameron Goode (53) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
30 / 32

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Cameron Goode (53) during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Josiah Bronson during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
31 / 32

Josiah Bronson during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Jamal Perry during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
32 / 32

Jamal Perry during practice Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins (6-3) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

Cleveland Browns (3-5) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

The game will kick off at 1 p.m. on CBS at Hard Rock Stadium. For more information on how to watch, listen and stream the game, view our latest how to watch story.

As we get closer to kickoff, be sure to listen to Drive Time with Travis Wingfield for an in-depth preview of this week's matchup.

Tune in this Sunday and view the Game Center for the latest coverage. Also, don't forget to wear white if you're attending the game!

