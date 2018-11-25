Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Colts

Miami Dolphins (5-5) vs. Indianapolis Colts (5-5)
Game Facts
DATE: Sunday, Nov. 25
TIME: 4:25 p.m. ET
SITE: Lucas Oil Stadium; Indianapolis, Ind.
TV: CBS
TV ANNOUNCERS: Greg Gumbel, play-by-play; Trent Green, color analyst; Bruce Arians, color analyst; Melanie Collins, sideline
DOLPHINS RADIO NETWORK: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)
RADIO VOICES: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell
The Series
SERIES RECORD: Miami leads 47-26 (including playoffs)
AT MIAMI: Dolphins lead 25-12
AT INDIANAPOLIS: Dolphins lead 14-8
AT BALTIMORE: Dolphins lead 8-6
LAST MEETING: 2015 at Miami; Colts 18, Dolphins 12
SERIES TREND: The former division rivals have met seven times since the Colts went to the AFC South in 2002, with Indianapolis winning five of those games. Every one of those seven games was decided by eight points or less.
HISTORY LESSON: The Dolphins faced the Colts coming off a bye once before, this happening all the way back in 1993. This actually was the Dolphins' first game after Dan Marino tore his Achilles tendon in a game at Cleveland, and Miami responded with a spirited effort that produced a 41-27 victory at what was then known as Joe Robbie Stadium. In his first start for the Dolphins, Scott Mitchell threw two touchdown passes, Mark Higgs rushed for 114 yards, and the Dolphins got touchdowns on a 71-yard punt return by O.J. McDuffie, a 56-yard interception return by Louis Oliver, and an 11-yard pass from fullback Keith Byars to Irving Fryar. Read more Dolphins-Colts matchup memories here.
Scouting Report
INDIANAPOLIS' RECORD: 5-5
LAST GAME: Won 38-10 vs. Tennessee
OVERVIEW: The Colts will enter the game as one of the hottest teams in the NFL with four consecutive victories to get to .500 after a 1-5 start. The catalyst of this run has been quarterback Andrew Luck, who once again looks like the guy the Colts selected first overall in the 2012 NFL draft. Luck is on a run of four consecutive games with a passer rating of 123.5 or better and he has thrown at least three touchdown passes in seven straight games. It also helps that Luck hasn't been sacked in five games and that he's now got a legitimate running game with former University of South Florida standout Marlon Mack. Tight end Eric Ebron has been a revelation after coming over from the Detroit Lions with a team-leading nine touchdowns, and former Florida International University star wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is coming off a 155-yard game after battling injuries earlier in the season. On defense, rookie second-round pick Darius Leonard leads the NFL in tackles with 104 to go along with five sacks, and 10 different players have intercepted a pass. Ageless kicker Adam Vinatieri is 15-for-18 on field goal attempts this season, including 2-for-4 from 50 yards and beyond.
KEY NEW FACES: G Quenton Nelson (draft-1st round), LB Darius Leonard (draft-2nd), G Braden Smith (draft-2nd), DE Tyquan Lewis (draft-2nd), RB Jordan Wilkins (draft-5th), S Mike Mitchell (Pittsburgh), TE Eric Ebron (Detroit), DT Denico Autry (Oakland), LB Najee Goode
KEY VETERANS GONE: RB Frank Gore, WR Donte Moncrief, WR Kamar Aiken, LB Antonio Morrison, LB Jon Bostic, S Darius Butler, G Jeremy Vujnovich, G Matt Slauson (IR)
Final Injury Report
|Miami Dolphins
|Out
|Doubtful
|Questionable
|WR Jakeem Grant (achilles)
|WR Danny Amendola (hamstring)
|TE A.J. Derby (foot/knee)
|Davon Godchaux (shin)
|T Ja'Wuan James (knee)
|G Ted Larsen (neck)
|S T.J. McDonald (knee)
|Indianapolis Colts
|Out
|Doubtful
|Questionable
|TE Ryan Hewitt (ankle)
|TE Mo Alie-Cox
|C Ryan Kelly (knee)
|TE Erik Swoope (knee)