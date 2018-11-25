Presented by

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Colts

Nov 25, 2018 at 08:20 AM
D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

2018_TB_countdown_to_kickoff2

Miami Dolphins (5-5) vs. Indianapolis Colts (5-5)

Game Facts

DATE: Sunday, Nov. 25

TIME: 4:25 p.m. ET

SITE: Lucas Oil Stadium; Indianapolis, Ind.

TV: CBS

TV ANNOUNCERS: Greg Gumbel, play-by-play; Trent Green, color analyst; Bruce Arians, color analyst; Melanie Collins, sideline

DOLPHINS RADIO NETWORK: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)

RADIO VOICES: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

The Series

SERIES RECORD: Miami leads 47-26 (including playoffs)

AT MIAMI: Dolphins lead 25-12

AT INDIANAPOLIS: Dolphins lead 14-8

AT BALTIMORE: Dolphins lead 8-6

LAST MEETING: 2015 at Miami; Colts 18, Dolphins 12

SERIES TREND: The former division rivals have met seven times since the Colts went to the AFC South in 2002, with Indianapolis winning five of those games. Every one of those seven games was decided by eight points or less.

HISTORY LESSON: The Dolphins faced the Colts coming off a bye once before, this happening all the way back in 1993. This actually was the Dolphins' first game after Dan Marino tore his Achilles tendon in a game at Cleveland, and Miami responded with a spirited effort that produced a 41-27 victory at what was then known as Joe Robbie Stadium. In his first start for the Dolphins, Scott Mitchell threw two touchdown passes, Mark Higgs rushed for 114 yards, and the Dolphins got touchdowns on a 71-yard punt return by O.J. McDuffie, a 56-yard interception return by Louis Oliver, and an 11-yard pass from fullback Keith Byars to Irving Fryar. Read more Dolphins-Colts matchup memories here.

Scouting Report

INDIANAPOLIS' RECORD: 5-5

LAST GAME: Won 38-10 vs. Tennessee

OVERVIEW: The Colts will enter the game as one of the hottest teams in the NFL with four consecutive victories to get to .500 after a 1-5 start. The catalyst of this run has been quarterback Andrew Luck, who once again looks like the guy the Colts selected first overall in the 2012 NFL draft. Luck is on a run of four consecutive games with a passer rating of 123.5 or better and he has thrown at least three touchdown passes in seven straight games. It also helps that Luck hasn't been sacked in five games and that he's now got a legitimate running game with former University of South Florida standout Marlon Mack. Tight end Eric Ebron has been a revelation after coming over from the Detroit Lions with a team-leading nine touchdowns, and former Florida International University star wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is coming off a 155-yard game after battling injuries earlier in the season. On defense, rookie second-round pick Darius Leonard leads the NFL in tackles with 104 to go along with five sacks, and 10 different players have intercepted a pass. Ageless kicker Adam Vinatieri is 15-for-18 on field goal attempts this season, including 2-for-4 from 50 yards and beyond.

KEY NEW FACES: G Quenton Nelson (draft-1st round), LB Darius Leonard (draft-2nd), G Braden Smith (draft-2nd), DE Tyquan Lewis (draft-2nd), RB Jordan Wilkins (draft-5th), S Mike Mitchell (Pittsburgh), TE Eric Ebron (Detroit), DT Denico Autry (Oakland), LB Najee Goode

KEY VETERANS GONE: RB Frank Gore, WR Donte Moncrief, WR Kamar Aiken, LB Antonio Morrison, LB Jon Bostic, S Darius Butler, G Jeremy Vujnovich, G Matt Slauson (IR)

D5A_4377

Final Injury Report

Table inside Article
Miami DolphinsOutDoubtfulQuestionable
WR Jakeem Grant (achilles)WR Danny Amendola (hamstring)
TE A.J. Derby (foot/knee)
Davon Godchaux (shin)
T Ja'Wuan James (knee)
G Ted Larsen (neck)
S T.J. McDonald (knee)
Table inside Article
Indianapolis ColtsOutDoubtfulQuestionable
TE Ryan Hewitt (ankle)TE Mo Alie-Cox
C Ryan Kelly (knee)
TE Erik Swoope (knee)

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are back on the road this week. The 12th game of the season is on Sunday, December 4, 2022 against the San Francisco 49ers. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Houston Texans vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are back at Hard Rock Stadium after a bye week. The 11th game of the season against the Houston Texans is on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Cleveland Browns vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are back at Hard Rock Stadium after being on the road the past two weeks. The 10th game of the season against the Cleveland Browns is on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are hitting the road again to Chicago this weekend. The ninth game of the season against the Chicago Bears is on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are hitting the road to Detroit, Michigan this weekend. The eighth game of the season against the Detroit Lions is on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

The seventh game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers is on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

The sixth game of the season against the Minnesota Vikings is on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets | Countdown to Kickoff

We're traveling to New Jersey this weekend. The fifth game of the season against the New York Jets is on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals | Countdown to Kickoff

The fourth game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals is on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins

The third game of the season against the Buffalo Bills is on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens

Dolfans, we're hitting the road this week. The second game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens is on September 18, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins

Dolfans, the wait is almost over! The season kickoff against the New England Patriots is only one day away on September 11, 2022. Check out what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

Advertising