Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Colts

OVERVIEW: The Colts will enter the game as one of the hottest teams in the NFL with four consecutive victories to get to .500 after a 1-5 start. The catalyst of this run has been quarterback Andrew Luck, who once again looks like the guy the Colts selected first overall in the 2012 NFL draft. Luck is on a run of four consecutive games with a passer rating of 123.5 or better and he has thrown at least three touchdown passes in seven straight games. It also helps that Luck hasn't been sacked in five games and that he's now got a legitimate running game with former University of South Florida standout Marlon Mack. Tight end Eric Ebron has been a revelation after coming over from the Detroit Lions with a team-leading nine touchdowns, and former Florida International University star wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is coming off a 155-yard game after battling injuries earlier in the season. On defense, rookie second-round pick Darius Leonard leads the NFL in tackles with 104 to go along with five sacks, and 10 different players have intercepted a pass. Ageless kicker Adam Vinatieri is 15-for-18 on field goal attempts this season, including 2-for-4 from 50 yards and beyond.