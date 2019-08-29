Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Saints

OVERVIEW: The Saints will head into the 2019 season as one of the clear contenders in the NFC, though they must overcome the heartache of not one but two crushing playoff losses the past two seasons — the last-play loss against Minnesota in 2017 and the loss against the Rams last year after the infamous missed pass interference penalty that led to rule changes in the offseason. New Orleans figures to contend as long as quarterback Drew Brees continues to produce offensively, and we’re still waiting for signs of him slowing down. The offense is filled with playmakers, such as running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas. On top of that, the Saints added a playmaking tight end Jared Cook of the offseason. The Dolphins likely won’t see any of those players in this game, though we might see former Miami Northwestern High School quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, now in his second season with the Saints. The defense is led by former first-round picks CB Marshon Lattimore, DT Sheldon Rankins and DE Cameron Jordan, who has made the Pro Bowl four times in the past six seasons. New Orleans signed three unrestricted free agents who played last season with the Dolphins — tight end A.J. Derby, and defensive tackles Ziggy Hood and Sylvester Williams.