Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Saints

Miami Dolphins (2-1) vs. New Orleans Saints (2-1)
Game Facts
DATE: Thursday, Aug. 29
TIME: 8 p.m. ET
SITE: Mercedes-Benz Superdome; New Orleans, La.
TV: In Miami-Fort Lauderdale, WFOR-TV (CBS 4); in Fort Myers, WBBH-TV; in West Palm Beach, WTVX-CW; in Orlando, WDRQ-TV
TV ANNOUNCERS: Dick Stockton, play-by-play; Bob Griese, analysis; Jason Taylor, analysis; Kim Bokamper, sideline
TV REPLAY: NFL Network, Saturday, Aug. 31 at 5:30 a.m.
RADIO: Dolphins Radio Network, KISS 99.9 FM, WQAM 560 AM, WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish)
RADIO ANNOUNCERS: Jimmy Cefalo, play-by-play; Joe Rose, analysis; Roly Martin, play-by-play (Spanish); Eduardo Martell, analysis (Spanish)
NFL GAME PASS: Fans can watch live out-of-market preseason games and replays of every game as part of the NFL Game Pass package. For information, go to HERE.
The Series (Preseason)
SERIES RECORD: Dolphins leads 14-7
AT MIAMI: Dolphins lead 5-4
AT NEW ORLEANS: Dolphins lead 9-1
AT CHARLESTON, S.C.: Saints lead 1-0
AT BALTIMORE: Saints lead 1-0
LAST MEETING: 2013 at Miami; Dolphins 24, Saints 21
SERIES TREND: This will mark the seventh consecutive time the Dolphins-Saints preseason game comes in the final week before the start of the regular season. The last time the Dolphins faced the Saints in the preseason before the final week was in 2002 when New Orleans won 24-7.
HISTORY LESSON: Quarterback Pat Devlin threw two touchdowns passes, including an 8-yarder to tight end Dion Sims in the first quarter and a 56-yarder to Marvin McNutt with 3:02 left in the fourth quarter in the Dolphins’ three-point victory at Miami in 2013.
Scouting Report
NEW ORLEANS’ 2018 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 13-3 (lost in NFC Championship Game against L.A. Rams)
NEW ORLEANS’ 2019 PRESEASON RECORD: 2-1
LAST WEEK: Won 28-13 at N.Y. Jets
OVERVIEW: The Saints will head into the 2019 season as one of the clear contenders in the NFC, though they must overcome the heartache of not one but two crushing playoff losses the past two seasons — the last-play loss against Minnesota in 2017 and the loss against the Rams last year after the infamous missed pass interference penalty that led to rule changes in the offseason. New Orleans figures to contend as long as quarterback Drew Brees continues to produce offensively, and we’re still waiting for signs of him slowing down. The offense is filled with playmakers, such as running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas. On top of that, the Saints added a playmaking tight end Jared Cook of the offseason. The Dolphins likely won’t see any of those players in this game, though we might see former Miami Northwestern High School quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, now in his second season with the Saints. The defense is led by former first-round picks CB Marshon Lattimore, DT Sheldon Rankins and DE Cameron Jordan, who has made the Pro Bowl four times in the past six seasons. New Orleans signed three unrestricted free agents who played last season with the Dolphins — tight end A.J. Derby, and defensive tackles Ziggy Hood and Sylvester Williams.
KEY NEW FACES: C Erik McCoy (draft-2nd round), RB Latavius Murray (Minnesota), RB Jacquizz Rodgers (Tampa Bay), TE A.J. Derby (Miami), TE Jared Cook (Oakland), G Patrick Omameh (Jacksonville), DT Ziggy Hood (Miami), DT Malcom Brown (New England), DT Sylvester Williams (Miami), DE Mario Edwards Jr. (N.Y. Giants), LB Will Compton (Tennessee), CB Marcus Sherels (Minnesota), DB Kayvon Webster (Houston)
KEY VETERANS GONE: RB Mark Ingram, G Jermon Bushrod