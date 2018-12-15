Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Vikings

Miami Dolphins (7-6) vs. Minnesota Vikings (6-6-1)
Game Facts
DATE: Sunday, Dec. 16
TIME: 1 p.m. ET
SITE: U.S. Bank Stadium; Minneapolis, Minn.
TV: CBS
TV ANNOUNCERS: Ian Eagle, play-by-play; Dan Fouts, color analyst; Evan Washburn, sideline reporter
DOLPHINS RADIO NETWORK: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)
RADIO VOICES: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell
The Series
SERIES RECORD: Miami leads 8-4 (including playoffs)
AT MIAMI: Dolphins lead 4-1
AT MINNESOTA: Teams tied 3-3
AT HOUSTON (SUPER BOWL VIII): Dolphins lead 1-0
LAST MEETING: 2014 at Miami; Dolphins 37, Vikings 35
HISTORY LESSON: The last time the teams faced each other also was in December, and it produced a wild fourth quarter capped by a rare game-winning safety. Terrence Fede’s punt block through the Minnesota end zone with 41 seconds remaining broke a 35-35 tie and capped a fourth quarter during which the teams combined for 41 points. Ryan Tannehill had a big day for the Dolphins, passing for 396 yards and four touchdowns, the first four-TD game by a Dolphins quarterback since Dan Marino had done it in 1988.
SERIES TREND: The series has gone in threes, with the Dolphins winning the past three games after the Vikings had a three-game streak and the Dolphins had a three-game streak. The games have been close, with each of the past six meetings decided by six points or less. Read more "Matchup Memories" here.
Scouting Report
MINNESOTA’S RECORD: 6-6-1
LAST GAME: Lost 21-7 at Seattle
OVERVIEW: This has been a disappointing season for the Vikings, who reached the NFC Championship Game last season and added free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins in the offseason. What stands out about Minnesota’s season is their inability to beat teams with winning records, as evidenced by their 0-5 mark in those games (compared to 6-1-1 with losing records). Cousins has had a solid season statistically with 24 touchdown passes and a 98.5 passer rating, and Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs form one of the best wide receiver tandems in the NFL. The running game has been inconsistent, in part because injuries have hampered former Miami Central High and Florida State standout Dalvin Cook. After the disappointing loss Monday night, when the Vikings didn’t score until after the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter, the team relieved offensive coordinator John DeFilippo of his duties. On defense, Danielle Hunter is tied for third in the NFL in sacks with 12.5 The Vikings are ranked in the top 10 in most defensive categories, including No. 1 in third-down percentage and red-zone touchdown percentage.
KEY NEW FACES: T Brian O’Neill (draft-2nd round), QB Kirk Cousins (Washington), QB Trevor Siemian (Denver), G Tom Compton (Chicago), DT Sheldon Richardson (Seattle), P Matt Wile, K Dan Bailey (Dallas), RB Ameer Abdullah (Detroit)
KEY VETERANS GONE: QB Case Keenum, RB Jerick McKinnon, G Nick Eason, G Joe Berger, K Kai Forbath, CB Terence Newman, CB Mike Hughes (IR), S Andrew Sendejo (IR)
Final Injury Report
|Miami Dolphins
|Out
|Doubtful
|Questionable
|CB Xavien Howard (knee)
|S T.J. McDonald
|Minnesota Vikings
|Out
|Doubtful
|Questionable
|WR Chad Beene (hamstring)
|TE David Morgan (knee)
|G Mike Remmers (lower back)
|DT Sheldon Richardson (hip)