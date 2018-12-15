Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Vikings

OVERVIEW: This has been a disappointing season for the Vikings, who reached the NFC Championship Game last season and added free agent quarterback Kirk Cousins in the offseason. What stands out about Minnesota’s season is their inability to beat teams with winning records, as evidenced by their 0-5 mark in those games (compared to 6-1-1 with losing records). Cousins has had a solid season statistically with 24 touchdown passes and a 98.5 passer rating, and Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs form one of the best wide receiver tandems in the NFL. The running game has been inconsistent, in part because injuries have hampered former Miami Central High and Florida State standout Dalvin Cook. After the disappointing loss Monday night, when the Vikings didn’t score until after the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter, the team relieved offensive coordinator John DeFilippo of his duties. On defense, Danielle Hunter is tied for third in the NFL in sacks with 12.5 The Vikings are ranked in the top 10 in most defensive categories, including No. 1 in third-down percentage and red-zone touchdown percentage.