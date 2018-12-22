Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Jaguars

OVERVIEW: It would have been almost impossible to predict the downturn the Jaguars have taken this season after reaching the AFC Championship Game last year and coming within a quarter of defeating the New England Patriots and advancing to the Super Bowl. But after a 3-1 start that included a convincing victory against those same Patriots, things fell apart for the Jaguars, who will come to Hard Rock Stadium having lost nine of their past 10 games. The offense has been the biggest issue, with Jacksonville failing to score 10 points in five games this season. Quarterback Blake Bortles struggled with inconsistency before being replaced by Cody Kessler. Running back Leonard Fournette has battled injuries throughout the season and is averaging only 3.4 yards per rushing attempt. The defense also has taken a step back after emerging as one of the best in the NFL in 2017, though it did show what it can do in a 6-0 victory against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13. Jalen Ramsey leads Jacksonville with three interceptions and joined Xavien Howard as one the AFC Pro Bowl cornerbacks. Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue form a dynamic pass-rushing tandem.