Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Jaguars

Miami Dolphins (7-7) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-10)
Game Facts
DATE: Sunday, Dec. 23
TIME: 1 p.m. ET
SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.
TV: CBS
TV ANNOUNCERS: Andrew Catalon, play-by-play; James Lofton, color analyst
DOLPHINS RADIO NETWORK: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)
RADIO VOICES: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell
The Series
AT MIAMI: Teams tied 1-1
AT JACKSONVILLE: Teams tied 3-3
LAST MEETING: 2015 at Jacksonville; Jaguars 23, Dolphins 20
HISTORY LESSON: The only two previous regular season meetings between the teams in Miami also took place in December, and the Dolphins earned a 24-3 victory in the last one in 2012. Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes, to tight end Anthony Fasano and fullback Jorvorskie Lane, and Dan Carpenter kicked three field goals. The defense held the Jaguars offense, directed by former Dolphins quarterback Chad Henne, to 299 total yards. Read more "Matchup Memories" here.
SERIES TREND: The Dolphins had won three in a row in this series before Jacksonville pulled out a three-point victory with a last-minute field goal in 2015. Only three of the first eight meetings were decided by less than 14 points.
Scouting Report
JACKSONVILLE'S RECORD: 4-10
LAST GAME: Lost 16-13 vs. Washington
OVERVIEW: It would have been almost impossible to predict the downturn the Jaguars have taken this season after reaching the AFC Championship Game last year and coming within a quarter of defeating the New England Patriots and advancing to the Super Bowl. But after a 3-1 start that included a convincing victory against those same Patriots, things fell apart for the Jaguars, who will come to Hard Rock Stadium having lost nine of their past 10 games. The offense has been the biggest issue, with Jacksonville failing to score 10 points in five games this season. Quarterback Blake Bortles struggled with inconsistency before being replaced by Cody Kessler. Running back Leonard Fournette has battled injuries throughout the season and is averaging only 3.4 yards per rushing attempt. The defense also has taken a step back after emerging as one of the best in the NFL in 2017, though it did show what it can do in a 6-0 victory against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13. Jalen Ramsey leads Jacksonville with three interceptions and joined Xavien Howard as one the AFC Pro Bowl cornerbacks. Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue form a dynamic pass-rushing tandem.
KEY NEW FACES: DT Taven Bryan (draft-1st round), WR DJ Chark Jr. (draft-2nd), P Logan Cooke (draft-7th), QB Cody Kessler (Cleveland), WR Donte Moncrief (Indianapolis), OL Ereck Flowers (N.Y. Giants), S Cody Davis (L.A. Rams), RB Carlos Hyde (Cleveland), CB D.J. Hayden (Detroit)
KEY VETERANS GONE: WR Allen Hurns, TE Marcedes Lewis, RB Chris Ivory, MLB Paul Posluszny, S Barry Church, QB Chad Henne, P Brad Nortman, CB Aaron Colvin, WR Marqise Lee (IR), OL Brandon Linder (IR), OL Andrew Norwell (IR), OL Cam Robinson (IR), TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins (IR)
Final Injury Report
|Miami Dolphins
|Out
|Doubtful
|Questionable
|S T.J. McDonald
|LB Kiko Alonso (knee/hamstring)
|DT Ziggy Hood (hamstring)
|CB Xavien Howard (knee)
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Out
|Doubtful
|Questionable
|WR DJ Chark Jr. (quadriceps)
|S Ronnie Harrison (knee)
|K Josh Lambo (right groin)
|OL Jermey Parnell (knee)