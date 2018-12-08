Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Patriots

OVERVIEW: It's been a typical season for the Patriots, who got off to a slow start but once again have put themselves in position to compete for the top seed in the AFC playoffs. New England is 8-1 in its past nine games, with 14-point victories the last two weeks. While he's not having quite the year he had in 2017 when he was the league MVP, Tom Brady remains highly productive. He's well on his way to passing for more than 4,000 yards and has 20 touchdowns against eight interceptions, with a 96.8 passer rating. With tight end Rob Gronkowski slowed by injuries most of the season, running back James White has emerged as Brady's favorite target. He leads the team in receptions with 74, 27 more than Julian Edelman, who missed the first game against the Dolphins while serving a league suspension. Rookie Sony Michel leads the team with 649 rushing yards and wide receiver Josh Gordon has caught 34 passes since being signed after being released by Cleveland. What New England has done well defensively is come up with takeaways. The Patriots are fifth in the NFL in interception rate (a category where the Dolphins are No. 1) and have 14 picks. Cordarrelle Patterson is second in the NFL in kickoff return average at 30.5 yards, and he had a 95-yard touchdown against Chicago.