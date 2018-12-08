Presented by

Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins vs. Patriots

Dec 08, 2018 at 06:00 PM
D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

2018_TB_countdown_to_kickoff throwback2

Miami Dolphins (6-6) vs. New England Patriots (9-3)

Game Facts

DATE: Sunday, Dec. 9

TIME: 1 p.m. ET

SITE: Hard Rock Stadium; Miami Gardens, Fla.

TV: CBS

TV ANNOUNCERS: Ian Eagle, play-by-play; Dan Fouts, color analyst; Evan Washburn, sideline reporter

DOLPHINS RADIO NETWORK: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)

RADIO VOICES: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

The Series

SERIES RECORD: Miami leads 54-52 (including playoffs)

AT MIAMI: Dolphins lead 37-15

AT NEW ENGLAND: Patriots lead 36-17

AT TAMPA: Patriots lead 1-0

LAST MEETING: 2018 at New England; Patriots 38, Dolphins 7

HISTORY LESSON: The Dolphins and Patriots have faced each other 34 times in December through the years, but never on Dec. 9. They came close in 1980 when their matchup was Dec. 8, and the game became memorable for more than just what happened on the field. It was a Monday night game that the Dolphins won 16-13 in overtime, but perhaps the most noteworthy event that night occurred when ABC color commentator Howard Cosell passed along the news in the fourth quarter that former Beatles member John Lennon had been assassinated in New York. Read more "Matchup Memories" here.

SERIES TREND: The home team has won nine of the past 10 games, including four victories by the Dolphins—in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Scouting Report

NEW ENGLAND'S RECORD: 9-3

LAST GAME: Won 24-10 vs. Minnesota

OVERVIEW: It's been a typical season for the Patriots, who got off to a slow start but once again have put themselves in position to compete for the top seed in the AFC playoffs. New England is 8-1 in its past nine games, with 14-point victories the last two weeks. While he's not having quite the year he had in 2017 when he was the league MVP, Tom Brady remains highly productive. He's well on his way to passing for more than 4,000 yards and has 20 touchdowns against eight interceptions, with a 96.8 passer rating. With tight end Rob Gronkowski slowed by injuries most of the season, running back James White has emerged as Brady's favorite target. He leads the team in receptions with 74, 27 more than Julian Edelman, who missed the first game against the Dolphins while serving a league suspension. Rookie Sony Michel leads the team with 649 rushing yards and wide receiver Josh Gordon has caught 34 passes since being signed after being released by Cleveland. What New England has done well defensively is come up with takeaways. The Patriots are fifth in the NFL in interception rate (a category where the Dolphins are No. 1) and have 14 picks. Cordarrelle Patterson is second in the NFL in kickoff return average at 30.5 yards, and he had a 95-yard touchdown against Chicago.

KEY NEW FACES: RB Sony Michel (draft-1st), DE Adrian Clayborn (Atlanta), DT Danny Shelton (Cleveland), C Brian Schwenke (Tennessee), CB Jason McCourty (Cleveland), WR Josh Gordon (Cleveland), WR Cordarrelle Patterson (Oakland), T Trent Brown (San Francisco), LB Ramon Humber (Buffalo), LB Albert McClellan (Baltimore)

KEY VETERANS GONE: RB Dion Lewis, WR Brandin Cooks, T Nate Solder, WR Danny Amendola, RB Brandon Bolden, CB Malcolm Butler, S Jordan Richards, CB Cyrus Jones, RB Jeremy Hill (IR)

Final Injury Report

Table inside Article
Miami DolphinsOutDoubtfulQuestionable
C/G Jake Brendel (calf)WR Danny Amendola (knee)
CB Xavien Howard (knee)C Travis Swanson (ankle)
Table inside Article
New England PatriotsOutDoubtfulQuestionable
CB Kevin King (hamstring)TE Dwayne Allen (knee)
CB Stephon Gilmore (ankle)

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots | Countdown to Kickoff

The Miami Dolphins kick off 2023 with a New Year's Day matchup at the New England Patriots. Read up on the latest team news and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Green Bay Packers vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are returning to Hard Rock Stadium for the holidays after being on the road for the past three weeks. The 15th game of the season is on Sunday, December 25, 2022 against the Green Bay Packers. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins play Saturday Night Football on the road this week. Read up on the latest team news and learn about the upcoming matchup against the Buffalo Bills, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are playing Sunday Night Football on the road this week. The 13th game of the season is on Sunday, December 11, 2022 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are back on the road this week. The 12th game of the season is on Sunday, December 4, 2022 against the San Francisco 49ers. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Houston Texans vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are back at Hard Rock Stadium after a bye week. The 11th game of the season against the Houston Texans is on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Cleveland Browns vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are back at Hard Rock Stadium after being on the road the past two weeks. The 10th game of the season against the Cleveland Browns is on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are hitting the road again to Chicago this weekend. The ninth game of the season against the Chicago Bears is on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are hitting the road to Detroit, Michigan this weekend. The eighth game of the season against the Detroit Lions is on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

The seventh game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers is on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

The sixth game of the season against the Minnesota Vikings is on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets | Countdown to Kickoff

We're traveling to New Jersey this weekend. The fifth game of the season against the New York Jets is on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

Advertising