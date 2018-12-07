Matchup Memories | Dolphins vs. Patriots

This was the game that will be remembered for the game-clinching interception by safety Michael Thomas five days after the Dolphins signed him off the San Francisco 49ers. Thomas' pick came on a fourth-and-5 from the Dolphins 14 after Ryan Tannehill threw a 14-yard game-winning touchdown to running back Marcus Thigpen. The game was tied 10-10 heading into the fourth quarter before the teams combined for 24 points in the fourth quarter, with the Dolphins coming out on top, 24-20.