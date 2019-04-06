Dolphins Continue Fight Against Cancer At DCC IX

The bike riders, runners and walkers Saturday included folks of all ages, shapes and sizes, from babies from carries in strollers in the 5K Walk to the 6-foot-9 Sterup straddling his bike at the Dolphins training facility.

The bikes also came in a wide variety, from mountain bikes to road bikes, small tires to big tires. At least one cyclist was wearing a GoPro to document his ride.

Bike riders included a large number of corporate teams, such as the Miami Dolphins, the University of Miami, FPL, Bank of America, Chase Roofing, Lennar Foundation, Keyes, Carnival and Walgreens.

The 5K Walk/Run featured a group of firefighters, some of them in full gear to pay tribute to their colleagues who died of cancer. After the walk, they presented a giant ax to Sylvester associate director Dr. Erin Kobetz, for her work with the Firefighter Cancer Initiative.

Along with those pushing strollers during the 5K Walk/Run, there was a father with a boy on his shoulders. The bikers included a few hauling people with special needs behind them.

To borrow a sports cliché, it was a team effort all around, everybody doing their part to chip in.

“It’s called the Challenge for a reason, right?” Jehn said. “We had over 200 people do 100 miles. It’s hot. It’s Miami. It’s always hot depending on what time of the year you do it. That’s a big challenge. But it’s also a challenge for people to walk or run 5K. So they take the challenge. But I do believe in their heart of hearts that they all know that that challenge is nothing compared to what a cancer patient go through in their struggle and their challenge to find cures and their families. They know that, so it makes the challenge even more important and more relevant and more meaningful to them.”

As of late Saturday afternoon, funds raised for DCC IX were approaching $4 million, which would push the total generated since the start of the program to more than $31 million.

But the fundraising for DCC IX didn’t stop with the bike ride and walk/run, and Jehn was expecting the total raised to rival last year’s figure of $5.079 million.

“This is the most important day of the year for us because this is the day we actually gather funds, raise funds, so we can do cancer research that is going to be curing cancer five to 10 years from now,” said Gilberto Lopes, medical doctor and researcher at Sylvester. “So we need the support from all of you guys in our community so we can continue doing this.