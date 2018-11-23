Dolphins Host Thanksgiving Meal Distribution In Partnership With Hyundai Motor America

In total over the recent weeks, the Dolphins distributed Publix gift cards, meals and turkeys to feed more than 1,500 families throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties, including visits from alumni, cheerleaders and executives. These events were a follow-up of the Dolphins Kids Cook-Off presented by Publix in which Dolphins players, staff, and local police officers provided 19 students with an interactive cooking class and a $100 Publix gift card to help with groceries for the upcoming holiday season.

"We are proud to be active and engaged community partners of South Florida and we want to give back with what will hopefully make the holiday season a little easier for families and those less fortunate," said Jason Jenkins, Dolphins Senior Vice President of Communications and Community Affairs. "Thanksgiving holds a special place in the hearts of our players, coaches and staff and we want to share that experience with the South Florida community. Football is synonymous with family and teamwork and by working together we hope to make this Thanksgiving enjoyable for everyone."