What They're Saying: Dolphins Win Day 2 Of The NFL Draft

Nick Villano, Fansided.com

“This is a great move for the Dolphins, who use that second-round pick to get their quarterback of the future. He has the potential to be very good, has skills to grow, and doesn’t have to start right away. He can retry his redshirt year with Ryan Fitzpatrick still slinging it in Miami.

“What’s best is Fitzpatrick knows what he is. He won’t have any reservations telling Rosen everything he knows because he understands that he’s in Miami to teach the man who’s going to get the job next.

“Rosen might even be the starter Week 1. This just gives new Head Coach Brian Flores options at the most important position in football. This doesn’t make Miami contenders this season, but it makes them much better now and in the future.”

Jared Dubin, CBSSports.com

“Rosen will be an incredible value for the Dolphins, who don't have to pay any of his signing bonus and will have him on a ridiculously cheap contract over the next few years.

“Miami is clearly entering a rebuilding phase, having picked up several additional draft picks through trade-downs already this weekend and by sending players like Robert Quinn out in other deals prior to the draft. Rosen will presumably start over the recently-signed Ryan Fitzpatrick, but the Dolphins do have the option of letting him sit if they so choose.