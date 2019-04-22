Draft Flashback: 2016 Class Provides Key Pieces For Dolphins

Meanwhile, two offensive tackles were among the top 10 picks, but neither was Tunsil — Ronnie Stanley went sixth to Baltimore, Jack Conklin went eighth to Tennessee.

When Tunsil remained on the board at No. 13, the Dolphins didn’t hesitate. Sure, they still had veteran Branden Albert at left tackle, but Tunsil eventually would be able to take over and, more importantly, he was too good to pass up.

“He was No. 2 ranked on our board,” Grier said after the pick. “We did not expect him to be there.”

The pick pretty much was universally endorsed by national pundits and publications, particularly USA Today, which gave it an A+.

“The Dolphins just secured their quarterback’s blind side for the next decade by landing the player we had as the second best in the class,” the accompanying comment read. “The teams with a need at tackle that passed up on Tunsil will regret it. He has no weaknesses in his game. His footwork is impeccable and he knows how to use his hands in pass protection. The knock on him has been his lack of power at the point of attack, but the potential is there to improve against the run.”