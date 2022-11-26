Presented by

Houston Texans vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

Nov 26, 2022 at 09:04 AM
Barbara Oguntola

Writer

The Dolphins are back at Hard Rock Stadium after a bye week. The 11th game of the season against the Houston Texans is on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

_1920x1080

The Dolphins are looking for another win this week against the Texans after defeating the Browns on November 13.

If the Dolphins win, the team would be 8-3 and have a five-game winning streak going into Week 13, making it the third straight season the team has had a five-game winning streak. A victory would also give the Dolphins their 11th win at Hard Rock Stadium in the past 12 games.

In 10 games this year, the team is averaging 97.5 rushing yards and 293.8 passing yards per game. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined have 2,026 receiving yards. They both are still ranked in the top five in receiving yards (Hill is 1st with 1,148 and Waddle is 5th with 878).

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa currently has 2,265 passing yards. He also is the highest rated quarterback in Dolphins history and leads the NFL in that statistic this year (118.4). Running back Raheem Mostert is leading the team with 543 rushing yards.

On defense, Linebacker Elandon Roberts has 62 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Linebacker Jerome Baker has 57 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Safety Jevon Holland has 52 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has 50 tackles and 1.5 sacks, which is tied for third in tackles among NFL defensive linemen.

Check out the practice photos below this week.

PHOTOS: 2022 Miami Dolphins Practice - November 21

View photos from practice on November 21, 2022.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
1 / 23

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
2 / 23

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
3 / 23

Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
4 / 23

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins guard/tackle Robert Hunt (68) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
5 / 23

Miami Dolphins guard/tackle Robert Hunt (68) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Brandon Shell (71) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
6 / 23

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Brandon Shell (71) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
7 / 23

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (94) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins tight end Tanner Conner (80) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
8 / 23

Miami Dolphins tight end Tanner Conner (80) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins longsnapper Blake Ferguson (44) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
9 / 23

Miami Dolphins longsnapper Blake Ferguson (44) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
10 / 23

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
11 / 23

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins guard/tackle Robert Hunt (68) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
12 / 23

Miami Dolphins guard/tackle Robert Hunt (68) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft (85) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
13 / 23

Miami Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft (85) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Brennan Scarlett (57) linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
14 / 23

Miami Dolphins linebacker Brennan Scarlett (57) linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (18) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
15 / 23

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (18) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
16 / 23

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins tight end Tanner Conner (80) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
17 / 23

Miami Dolphins tight end Tanner Conner (80) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (18) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
18 / 23

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (18) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins runningback Myles Gaskin (3) quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
19 / 23

Miami Dolphins runningback Myles Gaskin (3) quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead (4) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
20 / 23

Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead (4) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (18) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
21 / 23

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (18) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Calvin Jackson during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
22 / 23

Calvin Jackson during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
23 / 23

Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Monday, Nov 21st, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Miami Dolphins (7-3) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

Houston Texans (1-8-1) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

The game will kick off at 1 p.m. on CBS at Hard Rock Stadium. For more information on how to watch, listen and stream the game, view our latest how to watch story.

As we get closer to kickoff, be sure to listen to Drive Time with Travis Wingfield for an in-depth preview of this week's matchup.

Tune in this Sunday and view the Game Center for the latest coverage.

Related Content

news

Cleveland Browns vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are back at Hard Rock Stadium after being on the road the past two weeks. The 10th game of the season against the Cleveland Browns is on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are hitting the road again to Chicago this weekend. The ninth game of the season against the Chicago Bears is on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are hitting the road to Detroit, Michigan this weekend. The eighth game of the season against the Detroit Lions is on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

The seventh game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers is on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

The sixth game of the season against the Minnesota Vikings is on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets | Countdown to Kickoff

We're traveling to New Jersey this weekend. The fifth game of the season against the New York Jets is on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals | Countdown to Kickoff

The fourth game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals is on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins

The third game of the season against the Buffalo Bills is on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens

Dolfans, we're hitting the road this week. The second game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens is on September 18, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins

Dolfans, the wait is almost over! The season kickoff against the New England Patriots is only one day away on September 11, 2022. Check out what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins

How to watch, listen, and live stream the Week 18 matchup: New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on January 9, 2022.

Advertising