Houston Texans vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are back at Hard Rock Stadium after a bye week. The 11th game of the season against the Houston Texans is on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.
The Dolphins are looking for another win this week against the Texans after defeating the Browns on November 13.
If the Dolphins win, the team would be 8-3 and have a five-game winning streak going into Week 13, making it the third straight season the team has had a five-game winning streak. A victory would also give the Dolphins their 11th win at Hard Rock Stadium in the past 12 games.
In 10 games this year, the team is averaging 97.5 rushing yards and 293.8 passing yards per game. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined have 2,026 receiving yards. They both are still ranked in the top five in receiving yards (Hill is 1st with 1,148 and Waddle is 5th with 878).
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa currently has 2,265 passing yards. He also is the highest rated quarterback in Dolphins history and leads the NFL in that statistic this year (118.4). Running back Raheem Mostert is leading the team with 543 rushing yards.
On defense, Linebacker Elandon Roberts has 62 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Linebacker Jerome Baker has 57 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Safety Jevon Holland has 52 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has 50 tackles and 1.5 sacks, which is tied for third in tackles among NFL defensive linemen.
Miami Dolphins (7-3) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release
Houston Texans (1-8-1) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release
The game will kick off at 1 p.m. on CBS at Hard Rock Stadium. For more information on how to watch, listen and stream the game, view our latest how to watch story.
