I Said It: Brian Flores Breaks Down Dolphins-Cowboys Matchup

— Ezekiel Elliott is among the best running backs in the NFL and Flores was asked about trying to stop him. But, Flores was quick to talk about all the talented playmakers on the Dallas offense. As Flores pointed out, if a defense focuses too much on stopping Elliott, Dallas has many other ways to move the ball. In fact, in the first two games, it’s QB Dak Prescott who’s been the driving force for the Cowboys offense.