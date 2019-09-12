I Said It

Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 12:01 PM

I Said It: Brian Flores Discusses Dolphins-Patriots Game

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media before practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Thursday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

“We're trying to build the Miami Dolphins. We're going to have our own personality as a team.”

— The idea of trying to copy what the New England Patriots do is one that often gets mentioned, but Flores was quick to dismiss the idea that’s what he’s trying in Miami. Flores says he likes what he’s seen so far from his players in terms of understanding what it takes to prepare and compete.

“I have a lot of confidence in Jakeem as a receiver, as a returner.”

— Wide receiver Jakeem Grant recently got a contract extension, and Flores says there’s a lot of things he likes about the fourth-year player from Texas Tech.

“Tank is tough. He's physical. He's a good teammate. We're happy to have him back.”

— Veteran defensive end Tank Carradine was re-signed by the Dolphins on Thursday after the team placed rookie Jonathan Ledbetter on injured reserve. Carradine turns in a solid performance during training camp and the preseason and even though it wasn’t enough to earn him a spot on the opening-day 53-man roster, it was impressive enough for the Dolphins to give him a call when they had a need at his position.

“We're preparing for everyone. He's as dynamic as it gets from a receiver standpoint."

— There’s some uncertainty as to whether standout wide receiver Antonio Brown will make his debut with the Patriots on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, but Flores made it clear he’s preparing as though Brown will be in the lineup. As Flores pointed out, though, even if Brown doesn’t play, the Patriots still have plenty of talent at the skill positions with players like Josh Gordon, Julian Edelman, Sony Michel and James White.

