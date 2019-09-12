Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins vs. Patriots

This is usually where the New England offense can really be difficult to stop. Third down chances that keep drives alive is usually what separates the Patriots from everyone in the AFC. Last week against a good Steelers defense, Brady and the offense was 7 of 14 on third down and that type of success will stress your pass rush and coverage to the max. The Dolphins defense must create some type of pressure in the pocket that effects the timing and accuracy of the future hall of fame quarterback. Offensively, the Dolphins must identify the pressure the Pats will certainly bring on third down. Identify and allow quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick a clean window to deliver the ball without having to avoid consistent pressure. The Miami offense must match or come close to matching the Patriots when it come to converting on third down, and try to keep Brady on the sidelines as much as possible.