Top News: Jerome Baker's Strong Message

Linebacker Jerome Baker had a very brief but clear message he posted on Twitter on Monday accompanying a picture of safety Walt Aikens and himself.
“I’ll go to war with this team everyday!” Baker tweeted with the hashtag PhinsUp and a dolphin emoji.
Baker was asked about the tweet in the locker room later in the day.
“It’s just a part of the game,” Baker said. “I don’t want anybody to question that we’ll all stick together. It’s just one loss. We’ve got to bounce back and ultimately stick together.”
Making history
Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick became the first quarterback in NFL history to start for eight teams when he opened against Baltimore on Sunday and he later became the first to throw a TD pass for eight different teams.
That TD pass went to rookie Preston Williams, who made a little history of his own.
Williams joined Andre Brown as the only rookie free agents to score a touchdown for the Dolphins in their NFL debut. Brown’s touchdown came against the Buffalo Bills in the 1989 season opener.
Williams’ touchdown came on a 6-yard pass in the second quarter.
Long distance
Kicker Jason Sanders picked up where he left off last season when he nailed the first field goal of 50-plus yards for the Dolphins in a season opener.
Sanders, who was 18-for-20 in field goal attempts in 2018, connected from 54 yards in the second quarter.
The previous long field goal for the Dolphins in a season opener was a 49-yard kick by Caleb Sturgis against the Cleveland Browns in 2013.
Snap story
Linebacker Jerome Baker played the most snaps in the season opener against Baltimore with 84, including 12 on special teams. Fellow linebacker Sam Eguavoen was second with 83, including 15 on special teams, followed by cornerback Xavien Howard with 80 (nine on special teams).
On offense, the five starting offensive linemen played all 50 snaps, and wide receiver DeVante Parker was the leader among the skill position players with 38 snaps, followed by wide receiver Allen Hurns with 35 and tight end Mike Gesicki with 34.
Special teams captain Walt Aikens led the way with 30 special teams snaps, followed by Chris Lammons with 26, and Raekwon McMillan and Durham Smythe with 22 each.