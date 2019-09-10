Monday, Sep 09, 2019 10:07 PM

Top News: Jerome Baker's Strong Message

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Linebacker Jerome Baker had a very brief but clear message he posted on Twitter on Monday accompanying a picture of safety Walt Aikens and himself.

“I’ll go to war with this team everyday!” Baker tweeted with the hashtag PhinsUp and a dolphin emoji.

Baker was asked about the tweet in the locker room later in the day.

“It’s just a part of the game,” Baker said. “I don’t want anybody to question that we’ll all stick together. It’s just one loss. We’ve got to bounce back and ultimately stick together.”

Related Links

Making history

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick became the first quarterback in NFL history to start for eight teams when he opened against Baltimore on Sunday and he later became the first to throw a TD pass for eight different teams.

That TD pass went to rookie Preston Williams, who made a little history of his own.

Williams joined Andre Brown as the only rookie free agents to score a touchdown for the Dolphins in their NFL debut. Brown’s touchdown came against the Buffalo Bills in the 1989 season opener.

Williams’ touchdown came on a 6-yard pass in the second quarter.

Long distance

Kicker Jason Sanders picked up where he left off last season when he nailed the first field goal of 50-plus yards for the Dolphins in a season opener.

Sanders, who was 18-for-20 in field goal attempts in 2018, connected from 54 yards in the second quarter.

The previous long field goal for the Dolphins in a season opener was a 49-yard kick by Caleb Sturgis against the Cleveland Browns in 2013.

Snap story

Linebacker Jerome Baker played the most snaps in the season opener against Baltimore with 84, including 12 on special teams. Fellow linebacker Sam Eguavoen was second with 83, including 15 on special teams, followed by cornerback Xavien Howard with 80 (nine on special teams).

On offense, the five starting offensive linemen played all 50 snaps, and wide receiver DeVante Parker was the leader among the skill position players with 38 snaps, followed by wide receiver Allen Hurns with 35 and tight end Mike Gesicki with 34.

Special teams captain Walt Aikens led the way with 30 special teams snaps, followed by Chris Lammons with 26, and Raekwon McMillan and Durham Smythe with 22 each.

Related Content

Top News: J'Marcus Webb Ready To Contribute Immediately
news

Top News: J'Marcus Webb Ready To Contribute Immediately

Rookie Christian Wilkins is looking forward to his first NFL regular season game.
Top News: Offensive Line Coming Into Focus
news

Top News: Offensive Line Coming Into Focus

Brian Flores and the coaching staff have a starting lineup in mind for the o-line.
Top News: Kenyan Drake Ready To Deliver
news

Top News: Kenyan Drake Ready To Deliver

Kenyan Drake is ready physically and mentally for the start of the regular season.
Top News: Plenty Of Options In Passing Game
news

Top News: Plenty Of Options In Passing Game

The Dolphins have an impressive group of players at wide receiver.
Top News: Raekwon McMillan Returns To Practice
news

Top News: Raekwon McMillan Returns To Practice

The linebacker is ready for the home opener against the Ravens.
Top News: Dolphins Continue To Make Roster Moves
news

Top News: Dolphins Continue To Make Roster Moves

The Dolphins continued their roster makeover Sunday with a series of moves.
Top News: Jake Rudock Expecting Significant Playing Time Against New Orleans Saints
news

Top News: Jake Rudock Expecting Significant Playing Time Against New Orleans Saints

Jake Rudock is expected to get most of the playing time at quarterback on Thursday night.
Top News: Albert Wilson On Course To Play Week One
news

Top News: Albert Wilson On Course To Play Week One

Albert Wilson has yet to play in a preseason game, but he says he’s ready for some game action.
Top News: QB Situation Still Being Evaluated
news

Top News: QB Situation Still Being Evaluated

Brian Flores said Sunday morning he still had not made his decision on the starting quarterback.
Top News: Ryan Fitzpatrick & Josh Rosen Focused On Improving, Not QB Battle
news

Top News: Ryan Fitzpatrick & Josh Rosen Focused On Improving, Not QB Battle

Both quarterbacks have remained on target about pointing to a bigger goal.
Top News: Reshad Jones, Jakeem Grant Return To Practice
news

Top News: Reshad Jones, Jakeem Grant Return To Practice

Reshad Jones had been out since the first week of training camp and Jakeem Grant had missed the past two weeks.

Advertising