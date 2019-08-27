I Said It: Brian Flores On Ryan Fitzpatrick Evaluation

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media before practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Tuesday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:
“I think he’s done a lot. We know what it is, this training camp along with his history in this league. I think we’ve got a good evaluation of Fitz.”
— Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick is dealing with an illness that could affect his availability for the final preseason game, Thursday against the New Orleans Saints, but Flores says it will not be a determining factor in the decision on a starting quarterback for Week 1 of the regular season.
"We've got a lot of guys who can make people miss.”
— While he emphasized that the Dolphins still need to improve in a lot of areas on offense, he does like the playmaking ability of that unit with guys like Jakeem Grant, Kenyan Drake, Albert Wilson and Kalen Ballage.
"Football teaches you a lot of life lessons. One is you can do everything ... and sometimes things don't work out. That's life. It's not just football.”
— The Dolphins and every team around the NFL will have to cut around two dozen players before Saturday at 4 p.m. to get down to the NFL-mandated roster limit of 53 players, and Flores explained how he views those discussions when he has to tell a player he has been released. Flores said the message is that when one door closes, another one usually will open.