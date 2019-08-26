Top News: Albert Wilson On Course To Play Week One

Head Coach Brian Flores said Monday morning the decision on the starting quarterback would be made at the “appropriate time,” and the two competitors said there was no anxiousness about getting an answer.

“Not really,” Ryan Fitzpatrick said. “I think this time of year everybody is amped up and ready to get the ball rolling, ready to get the season started. More so than anything, just being this time of year and ready to go, I think everybody is excited about that.”

Josh Rosen put it this way: “Maybe a little, not really. It’s not going to change my day-to-day.”

Wide receiver Albert Wilson was asked Monday for his take on the quarterback competition.