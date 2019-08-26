Top News: Albert Wilson On Course To Play Week One

Wide receiver Albert Wilson has yet to play in a preseason game, but he says he’s ready for some game action.
“This week, if that’s what they want me to do, by all means I’m ready to do it,” Wilson said after practice Monday.
Wilson, who is coming back from an October hip injury that cut short his 2018 season, has been in and out of practice since training camp began in the last full week of July.
He says the only limitations he feels these days is what the Dolphins impose on him as they carefully monitor his progress.
“I felt like I could play the day after I hurt my hip, but it’s not really what I feel,” Wilson said. “It’s pretty much what we come to as a team, as an organization, what’s best for the team and what’s best for the organization.
“Now that I’m back into things, I kind of see that end line to where I’ll be out there full go. It’s been getting better. … We’re at the point to where I’m able to give a little more and I’m going to take it as far as they let me.”
QB chatter
Head Coach Brian Flores said Monday morning the decision on the starting quarterback would be made at the “appropriate time,” and the two competitors said there was no anxiousness about getting an answer.
“Not really,” Ryan Fitzpatrick said. “I think this time of year everybody is amped up and ready to get the ball rolling, ready to get the season started. More so than anything, just being this time of year and ready to go, I think everybody is excited about that.”
Josh Rosen put it this way: “Maybe a little, not really. It’s not going to change my day-to-day.”
Wide receiver Albert Wilson was asked Monday for his take on the quarterback competition.
“I’m comfortable with either one,” he said. “I feel like I can speak for the team when I say they’re comfortable with either one. They’re doing a great job of just competing against each other and going out there in preseason and competing. Whichever Coach chooses, I know it’s going to be the best decision. So we’re just ready to roll.”
Practice report
Running back Kenyan Drake returned to practice Monday for the first time since he was injured during the first of two joint practices with the Buccaneers in Tampa.
Also back at practice were safety Bobby McCain and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor, both of whom sat out practice Sunday.
The players who missed practice were: LB Chase Allen, LB Andrew Van Ginkel, LB Quentin Poling, LB Raekwon McMillan, TE Dwayne Allen and TE Clive Walford.
Flores talked about the status of McMillan, who has been out since the early stages of training camp.
“He’s working his way back,” Flores said. “Honestly, I’ve never seen a guy work so hard to get back as hard as he’s working. He’ll be back as soon as he can. We’re getting close. I can say that. We’re getting close. But it’s not for lack of work, I’ll tell you that right now. This guy, he’s in there as long as a lot of our coaches training, lifting and trying to get himself back out on the field.”
Former Dolphins QB News
Matt Moore, who spent seven seasons with the Dolphins before he was out of the NFL in 2018, has signed with the Kansas City Chiefs to serve as the backup for Patrick Mahomes.
Ironically, the signing of Moore came after another former Dolphins QB, Chad Henne, sustained a fractured ankle.