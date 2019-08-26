Déjà Vu For Rookie Offensive Lineman Michael Deiter

Deiter joined the Dolphins after starting all 54 games he played at Wisconsin — 24 at left guard, 16 at center, and 14 at left tackle. Before that, he started his final two seasons at Genoa High School in Curtice, Ohio.

This, really, is all Deiter has known for the past several years, the one exception coming when he redshirted as Wisconsin in 2014 — though he didn’t play in any games that year.

Even though he didn’t line up with the first-team offense in the first few days of training camp, Deiter was right there in the starting lineup for the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons and he was there for the next two games as well.

Really, at this stage, Deiter might have forgotten what it’s like to come into a game off the bench.

“I would be weird definitely if that ever ended up being a thing,” Deiter said. “It would be something I’d have to adjust to. It wouldn’t be a big deal, but it would be a little bit weird not to just after the first kickoff, not running out there and waiting until you got to go. That’d be weird, so I just need to make sure I keep playing good. I need to get a lot better. I’m not even close to where I need to be. I need to get a lot better.”

This is what everyone needs to understands about Deiter. Yes, he’s been a starter for a long time and he’s a starter now, but he knows that doesn’t mean he’s going to be a starter forever.

The rookie rarely answers a media question without talking about the need to get better, such as when he’s asked if he’s ready for the regular season.