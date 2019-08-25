Top News: QB Situation Still Being Evaluated

Dolphins fans are going to have to wait a little longer to find out who the starting quarterback will be for the regular season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
Head Coach Brian Flores said Sunday morning he still had not made his decision, and that call might not come until next week.
“We still have time to go through the evaluation,” Flores said. “Both guys have strengths and weaknesses and things that we like. Both are working hard. Both have leadership. It's going to be a hard decision for us as a staff. There’s still some more time to evaluate them."
Flores said that a decision also has been made when it comes to the quarterbacks and the preseason finale against the New Orleans Saints at the Louisiana Superdome on Thursday night, beyond the fact that Jake Rudock will see action.
Flores said it could turn out that all three quarterbacks see action against the Saints.
Practice report
Wide receivers DeVante Parker, safety Walt Aikens and linebacker Kiko Alonso all were back at practice Sunday after missing time last week and sitting out the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Also practicing were four players who were kept out of the Jacksonville game: WR Albert Wilson, WR Jakeem Grant, S Reshad Jones and T Laremy Tunsil.
The players who missed practice were: LB Chase Allen, LB Andrew Van Ginkel, S T.J. McDonald, LB Quentin Poling, DT Vincent Taylor, LB Raekwon McMillan, TE Dwayne Allen, TE Clive Walford, S Bobby McCain and RB Kenyan Drake.
Luck reaction
There was major news in the NFL on Saturday night with the sudden retirement of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, somebody Flores faced four times during his time as an assistant coach with the New England Patriots.
Luck, the first overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft, was 0-4 against New England during his seven-year career with 10 touchdowns, six interceptions and an 83.6 passer rating — the average score in those four games was 43-24.
“I have a lot of respect for Andrew Luck,” Flores said. “He is a very, very impressive person, first and foremost, and he’s a great, great player. He’s a guy who really from early on, trying to defend this guy, it’s a hard thing to do. He’s smart, he gets the ball out, he can make every throw. I have a lot of respect for him as a player. I know this was a tough decision for him, but I respect the decision.
“I think everyone deals with things on a personal level, and those are personal decisions that they have to make. I applaud him for making a tough decision. It’s hard to make that decision with the scrutiny and what people say on social media. He’s done a lot for this game and the way he approached it. I have a lot of respect for him, and I think he’s a great player, a great person and I wish him all the best.”