Top News: QB Situation Still Being Evaluated

There was major news in the NFL on Saturday night with the sudden retirement of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, somebody Flores faced four times during his time as an assistant coach with the New England Patriots.

Luck, the first overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft, was 0-4 against New England during his seven-year career with 10 touchdowns, six interceptions and an 83.6 passer rating — the average score in those four games was 43-24.

“I have a lot of respect for Andrew Luck,” Flores said. “He is a very, very impressive person, first and foremost, and he’s a great, great player. He’s a guy who really from early on, trying to defend this guy, it’s a hard thing to do. He’s smart, he gets the ball out, he can make every throw. I have a lot of respect for him as a player. I know this was a tough decision for him, but I respect the decision.