I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks To Media Before Sunday Practice

“We need depth at those positions. A lot of guys are pushing for spots there."

— The Dolphins have a lot of cornerbacks on the roster making a push for playing time, though the only one sure thing appears to be that Xavien Howard will hold down one of the starting spots. Flores mentioned Eric Rowe, Jomal Wiltz and Torry McTyer as cornerbacks who have done good things, and indicated things still have to be sorted out before Sept. 8.

“They're young players and every time they step out on the field, it's good for them."

— Rookies Michael Deiter and Shaq Calhoun continue to line up as the starting guards with the first-team offense, and there’s no plan to change things at this time. The goal is for Deiter and Calhoun to continue making progress throughout the 2019 season.

"I love Dwayne. I do. But Dwayne knows that I'm all about competition."