I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks To Media Before Sunday Practice

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media before practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Sunday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:
“It's going to be a hard decision for us as a staff. There's still some more time to evaluate them.”
— The first question of the press conference, not surprisingly, involved the quarterback decision and Flores said he liked things about both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen. Flores said the decision might not be made until next week, but definitely will be finalized by the time the Dolphins start their full preparations for the regular season opener against Baltimore in two weeks.
“We need depth at those positions. A lot of guys are pushing for spots there."
— The Dolphins have a lot of cornerbacks on the roster making a push for playing time, though the only one sure thing appears to be that Xavien Howard will hold down one of the starting spots. Flores mentioned Eric Rowe, Jomal Wiltz and Torry McTyer as cornerbacks who have done good things, and indicated things still have to be sorted out before Sept. 8.
“They're young players and every time they step out on the field, it's good for them."
— Rookies Michael Deiter and Shaq Calhoun continue to line up as the starting guards with the first-team offense, and there’s no plan to change things at this time. The goal is for Deiter and Calhoun to continue making progress throughout the 2019 season.
"I love Dwayne. I do. But Dwayne knows that I'm all about competition."
— Veteran Dwayne Allen was the first offensive player the Dolphins signed as a free agent in the offseason, and he had prior experience with Flores from their time together in New England. Allen, however, got a late start in training camp because of an injury and has yet to make an impact in the preseason. Flores also said he liked the depth at the tight end position, so the bottom line is that nothing should be assumed about Allen and his role on the team.
"I'm a big proponent of the kicking game, and his ability to make big plays in those areas is very important. As a receiver, he can be dynamic. This guy is fast, this guys is elusive."
— Fourth-year player Jakeem Grant signed a contract extension last week and Flores called it well deserved. Flores explained the impact of Grant’s big-play ability, both in the return game and as a wide receiver.