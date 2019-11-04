I Said It

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019 07:41 PM

I Said It: Brian Flores, Players React To Dolphins-Jets

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Here were some of the postgame comments that stood out after the Dolphins’ 26-18 victory against the New York Jets, along with some perspective:

“We didn’t get off to the best start, but like all year, we’ve dealt with a lot of adversity and these guys know how to deal with that and they came back and we played well after that slow start.”

— Head Coach Brian Flores has preached maintaining staying even-keeled despite of circumstances, and the Dolphins certainly demonstrated that quality after the Jets marched down the field to take a quick 7-0 lead Sunday. The Dolphins battled back, eventually taking the lead with 21 second-quarter points and making it hold up in the second half.

“We took it one play at a time. I had a drop. I didn’t think about it. It was over with. Next pass it was the one-handed catch in the end zone. You just move on to the next play. That’s what we did.”

— Wide receiver DeVante Parker gave the Dolphins the lead for good at 14-7 with a touchdown catch with his left hand while his right hand was being held down in the end zone. The play came not long after he dropped a pass. His play demonstrated the ability to not let one bad play affect what happens afterward.

“Yeah, that did happen. That was definitely a great feeling. Again, it’s just like everything else just working so hard, to finally get there and to finally get to him, it’s a great feeling. It was just glad to contribute to the win.”

— Rookie first-round pick Christian Wilkins recorded his first NFL sack in the first quarter, and it proved an important play because it came on third down, Jets kicker Sam Ficken missed a field goal attempt on the next play, and the Dolphins then drove for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7. Wilkins later had a big tackle for loss on a running play.

“I just feel like we’re trending right now, and we have been the last few weeks, so it’s nice to put a win in the win column.”

— Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has been impressive since being reinserted in the lineup in the fourth quarter of the game against the Washington Redskins on Oct. 13. With Fitzpatrick leading the offense, the Dolphins put themselves in position to win against both the Bills and Steelers and they were able to finish things off against the Jets to get their first victory of the season.

