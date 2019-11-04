I Said It: Brian Flores, Players React To Dolphins-Jets

“I just feel like we’re trending right now, and we have been the last few weeks, so it’s nice to put a win in the win column.”

— Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has been impressive since being reinserted in the lineup in the fourth quarter of the game against the Washington Redskins on Oct. 13. With Fitzpatrick leading the offense, the Dolphins put themselves in position to win against both the Bills and Steelers and they were able to finish things off against the Jets to get their first victory of the season.