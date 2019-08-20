I Said It

Tuesday, Aug 20, 2019 01:49 PM

I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks To Media On Tuesday

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media before the Dolphins’ practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Tuesday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective.

“He's a very, very talented young man. Works hard. Football is very important to him.”

— Running back Kalen Ballage was among the most impressive performers in training camp, and Flores acknowledged the rare combination of size and speed the second-round player possesses. The 2018 fourth-round pick from Arizona State appears ready to take a big step in his second season.

“I think he's one of the hardest-working guys on this team, one of the strongest guys on this team.”

— Brazilian import Durval Queiroz Neto remains an intriguing prospect, even after being moved over to the offensive line after being at defensive tackle after joining the Dolphins in April. Flores clearly likes what he sees in Queiroz, at the same time pointing out that Queiroz has a ways to go when it comes to fundamentals and technique because of his relative lack of experience.

“He's giving the kickoffs we're looking for. On field goals, obviously he's got a big leg and he's been accurate so far."

— The Dolphins didn’t bring in competition for second-year kicker Jason Sanders this spring or summer, a clear indication of how highly they think of him. In addition to his obvious physical ability, Sanders possesses the kind of even-keeled personality that Flores likes in terms of never getting too high or getting too low.

"I think they're both tough and smart. They both disciplined football."

— Cornerbacks Eric Rowe and Jomal Wiltz both joined the Dolphins this offseason after spending time with the New England Patriots and working with Flores. The familiarity with Flores and how he likes to do things clearly was a factor in the Dolphins bringing them in, but they also wouldn’t be here if they didn’t have positive physical attributes.

