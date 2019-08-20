I Said It: Brian Flores Speaks To Media On Tuesday

“I think he's one of the hardest-working guys on this team, one of the strongest guys on this team.”

— Brazilian import Durval Queiroz Neto remains an intriguing prospect, even after being moved over to the offensive line after being at defensive tackle after joining the Dolphins in April. Flores clearly likes what he sees in Queiroz, at the same time pointing out that Queiroz has a ways to go when it comes to fundamentals and technique because of his relative lack of experience.

“He's giving the kickoffs we're looking for. On field goals, obviously he's got a big leg and he's been accurate so far."

— The Dolphins didn’t bring in competition for second-year kicker Jason Sanders this spring or summer, a clear indication of how highly they think of him. In addition to his obvious physical ability, Sanders possesses the kind of even-keeled personality that Flores likes in terms of never getting too high or getting too low.

"I think they're both tough and smart. They both disciplined football."