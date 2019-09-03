I Said It: Coordinators, Assistant Coaches Speak With Media 

“He’s come a long way, and I think the credit goes to him. He’s bought in to what we’re asking him to do.”

— Defensive line coach Marion Hobby has been impressed with the progress of 2017 first-round pick Charles Harris, particularly in being able to handle the additional responsibilities the coaching staff has thrown his way. Hobby stressed that Harris perhaps has been told in the past what he can’t do, while the coaching staff this year has made it a point to indicate to him all the things he CAN do.

“Everyone I have in my room I love having in my room. They’re all talented in their own ways and they all want to be good.”