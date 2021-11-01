Inside the Numbers: Dolphins at Bills - Week 8

We dive inside the numbers of our Week 8 game versus the Bills, presented by BDO.
DeVante Parker returned to action after missing the past three games due to injury, totaling eight receptions for 85 yards (10.6 avg.).
Parker's 85 receiving yards give him 4,539 for his career and move him past Duriel Harris (4,534) for sixth in team history.
Miami's defense had a productive first half, holding Buffalo to just three points and 122 total yards. It's Buffalo's lowest first-half output in a regular-season game since Dec. 29, 2019 vs. the N.Y. Jets (0).
Mike Gesicki hauled in a 40-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa on a fourth-and-6 in the fourth quarter. The reception was the second-longest of Gesicki's career and was the longest completion of Tagovailoa's career.
Emmanuel Ogbah had two passes defended and one quarterback hit today, giving him 12 QBHs for the season. He's tied for the 10th-most QBHs in the NFL (at the end of today's 1 p.m. games).
Brandon Jones recorded a tackle for loss on Sunday, giving him a career-high four for the season. He had three as a rookie in 2020.
