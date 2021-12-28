Inside the Numbers: Dolphins at Saints - Week 16

Team stats, individual metrics, milestones, and more on the Week 16 look inside the numbers, presented by BDO.
The Dolphins are the first team in NFL history to orchestrate a seven-game winning streak after a seven game losing streak in the same season.
It's Miami's 43rd all-time win on Monday Night Football, the fourth-most in NFL history.
The Dolphins took an early 7-0 lead when Nik Needham intercepted New Orleans QB Ian Book and took it 28 yards for a touchdown with 10:25 left in the first quarter.
It was the first pick-six of Needham's career, his second interception of this season and sixth of his career.
Miami recorded 8.0 sacks (Emmanuel Ogbah (2.0), Jerome Baker (1.5), Xavien Howard (1.0), Brandon Jones (1.0), Zach Sieler (1.0), Raekwon Davis (0.5), Jevon Holland (0.5) and Christian Wilkins (0.5)) for 54 yards lost. It's the ninth time in team history the Dolphins have recorded at least 8.0 sacks in a game and first time since Sept. 30, 2012 at Arizona.
The sack by Jones gives him five for the season. It's the most by any NFL defensive back this year and the most by a Dolphins defensive back since at least 1982.
Jaylen Waddle led the Dolphins with 10 receptions for 92 yards (9.2 avg.) and one touchdown yesterday. The 92 yards gives Waddle 941 for the season, breaking the Dolphins rookie record.
According to ESPN, Waddle's 10 receptions matches Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice in his 1985 rookie season for the most by an NFL rookie on Monday Night Football.
Tua Tagovailoa totaled 198 passing yards, giving him 4,153 for his career. It surpasses QB Chad Pennington (4,085) for 10th-most in team history.
Michael Palardy pinned three punts inside the 20, including one inside the five. In his last seven games, he has 17 punts inside the 20, seven inside the 10 and three inside the 5.
For more on Sunday's game, listen to Travis Wingfield's Game Recap on Drive Time with Travis Wingfield.