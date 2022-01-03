Presented by

Inside the Numbers: Dolphins at Titans - Week 17

Jan 03, 2022 at 01:00 PM
Team stats, individual metrics, milestones, and more on the Week 17 look inside the numbers, presented by BDO.

Christian Wilkins had a career-high 11 tackles (six solo) yesterday, including one tackle for loss. It gives Wilkins a total of 83 tackles this year, which is a career high and leads all NFL defensive linemen.

Mike Gesicki led the Dolphins with four receptions and 51 receiving yards (12.8 avg.) yesterday, giving him 2,233 career receiving yards. He surpassed Anthony Fasano for the third-most receiving yards by a tight end in Dolphins history.

Jaylen Waddle had three receptions for 47 yards (15.7 avg.) yesterday, including a 45-yard gain on his second-longest reception of the season. It brings Waddle to 99 receptions and 988 receiving yards on the season.

He's just two receptions away from tying the NFL's rookie receptions record of 101 set by Anquan Boldin in 2003.

Jerome Baker recorded a sack and tackle for loss yesterday. It's the third straight game he's recorded a sack, giving him 4.5 sacks in the past three weeks.

For more on Sunday's game, listen to Travis Wingfield's Game Recap on Drive Time with Travis Wingfield.

