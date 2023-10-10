Inside the Numbers: Tyreek Hill Leads Balanced Attack in Week 5 Win

Dolphins players and coaches talked all week about the opportunity Sunday would provide to rectify last week's errors and get back in the win column.
Sure enough, the team took full advantage of that opportunity and moved to 4-1 for the first time since 2003, with a 31-16 victory over the New York Giants.
The offense continued its strong start to the season with numerous big plays and the defense allowed just nine offensive points on three field goals.
We go Inside the Numbers, presented by BDO, to take a look at the most notable team stats, individual metrics, milestones and more from Miami's Week 5 win over the Giants.
A Balanced Attack
Miami nearly doubled New York's offensive output (524-268), recording 222 rushing yards and 302 net yards passing. It marks the third time this season the Dolphins have topped 500 yards and just the second time in franchise history that Miami has totaled at least 500 yards in at least three games in the same season (1984).
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (308 passing yards) became the third player in franchise history to log 10 300-yard passing games (Dan Marino – 63 and Ryan Tannehill – 16).
The Dolphins currently lead the NFL in total yards per game (513.6), pass yards per game (327.8) and rush yards per game (185.8).
Additionally, Miami's 2,568 total yards of offense is the most in NFL history through five games.
Explosive Plays
Wide receiver Tyreek Hill led the way with 181 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight catches (22.6 avg.). Hill scored on a 69-yard pass and caught another for a 64-yard gain. He has now scored 19 touchdowns of 60+ yards, which is tied for fifth most in NFL history.
Hill's 651 receiving yards through the first five games of the season is the second-most since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.
The only person he trails is his position coach, Wes Welker, who racked up 750 receiving yards in the first five games of the 2011 season with New England.
On the ground, rookie running back De’Von Achane tallied 151 yards on 11 carries (13.7 avg.) and one touchdown.
His 76-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was tied for the fifth-longest in Dolphins history and was the longest run allowed by New York since 2012.
Achane became the fifth Dolphins player and first since Jay Ajayi (2016) to rush for at least 100 yards in three straight games.
Putting on the Pressure
The Dolphins have a co-league-best 40 quarterback hits through five weeks of play. 14 of those came on Sunday, along with seven sacks. The seven sacks are tied for the ninth-most in a game in Dolphins history and most since 2021, while the 14 quarterback hits are the most in a game since 2013.
Six different players recorded at least half a sack on Sunday: DT Zach Sieler (2.0), LB Jerome Baker (1.5), DE Emmanuel Ogbah (1.5), LB Andrew Van Ginkel (1.0), CB Eli Apple (0.5) and DT Christian Wilkins (0.5).
But it wasn't just the pass rush that impressed. Miami's run defense was also stellar.
New York managed just 85 rushing yards on 29 carries (2.9 avg.) and converted just five of their 17 third-down opportunities (29.4%).
The Dolphins defense did not allow a touchdown for the first time this year and the second time in the past two seasons (Jan. 8, 2023 vs. N.Y. Jets).
For more analysis on Sunday's game, listen to the latest episode of Drive Time with Travis Wingfield.