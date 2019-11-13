Jason Sanders Named AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

Sanders was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday after going 3-for-3 in the 16-12 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Sanders made field goals of 47, 48 and 48 yards, making him the first Dolphins kicker since 1999 to make three kicks of 45 yards or longer in the same game. Sanders’ first 48-yard field goal gave the Dolphins a 13-12 lead in the fourth quarter and he extended the lead with another 48-yard kick a short time later.