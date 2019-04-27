AC In The AM: Josh Rosen’s Potential Made Him Attractive

This was all about a conviction. The Dolphins clearly preferred Rosen in comparison to the rookie quarterbacks that were available. They had done their homework and what they found was that this 22-year-old out of UCLA has the potential to be special.

No doubt his numbers weren’t stellar in his rookie season with the Cardinals. But a lot of factors went into this, including an injury-riddled offensive line. Keep in mind the list of rookie quarterbacks who struggle out of the gate is far longer than the ones that don’t.

But the Dolphins don’t have to deal with a rookie season. They are getting a player who already has valuable experience at such a young age, a player who faced all sorts of defenses last season and who now understands what the pressure and expectations are about. He’s also on a very affordable rookie contract.