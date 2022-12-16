Presented by

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills | Countdown to Kickoff

Dec 16, 2022 at 01:36 PM
Barbara Oguntola

Writer

The Dolphins are playing Saturday Night Football on the road this week. The 14th game of the season is on Saturday, December 17, 2022 against the Buffalo Bills. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

The Dolphins are looking for a win after a pair of losses on the west coast.

If the Dolphins win, the team would be 9-5, winning their second game this season against the Bills. The last time the Dolphins had a season sweep of the Bills was 2016. A victory would be Miami's first win at Highmark Stadium since then.

In 13 games this year, the team is averaging 89.8 rushing yards and 277.9 passing yards per game. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined have 2,463 receiving yards. Hill is now the Dolphins record-holder with 1,460 receiving yards, breaking the single-season franchise record set by Mark Clayton in 1984. Waddle is the first Dolphins player to begin a career with back-to-back 1,000 yard receiving seasons.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa currently has 3,004 passing yards. He also remains the highest rated quarterback in Dolphins history and is second in the NFL this year (108.2). Running back Raheem Mostert is leading the team with 610 rushing yards. The Dolphins offense ranks second in the NFL in yards per play (6.18).

On defense, linebacker Jerome Baker has 83 tackles and 4.0 sacks while linebacker Elandon Roberts has 81 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has 75 tackles and 2.5 sacks, which is first in tackles among NFL defensive linemen.

Check out this week's practice photos below.

PHOTOS: 2022 Miami Dolphins Practice - December 14

Check out photos from practice on December 14, 2022.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 14th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
1 / 10

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 14th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 14th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
2 / 10

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 14th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley (45) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 14th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
3 / 10

Miami Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley (45) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 14th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins fullback Jake Bargas (48) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 14th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
4 / 10

Miami Dolphins fullback Jake Bargas (48) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 14th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (11) wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) safety Jevon Holland (8) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 14th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
5 / 10

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (11) wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) safety Jevon Holland (8) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 14th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (28) defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) linebacker Jerome Baker (55) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 14th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
6 / 10

Miami Dolphins cornerback Kader Kohou (28) defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) linebacker Jerome Baker (55) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 14th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold (30) runningback Raheem Mostert (31) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 14th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
7 / 10

Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold (30) runningback Raheem Mostert (31) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 14th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 14th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
8 / 10

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 14th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker (55) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 14th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
9 / 10

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker (55) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 14th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins cornerback Kalon Barnes (35) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 14th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
10 / 10

Miami Dolphins cornerback Kalon Barnes (35) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Dec 14th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins (8-5) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

Buffalo Bills (10-3) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

The game will kick off Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium on NFL Network and WFOR-TV in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale market. For more information on how to watch, listen and stream the game, view our latest how to watch story.

As we get closer to kickoff, be sure to listen to Drive Time with Travis Wingfield for an in-depth preview of this week's matchup.

Tune in this Saturday and view the Game Center for the latest coverage.

