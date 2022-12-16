Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are looking for a win after a pair of losses on the west coast.

If the Dolphins win, the team would be 9-5, winning their second game this season against the Bills. The last time the Dolphins had a season sweep of the Bills was 2016. A victory would be Miami's first win at Highmark Stadium since then.

In 13 games this year, the team is averaging 89.8 rushing yards and 277.9 passing yards per game. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined have 2,463 receiving yards. Hill is now the Dolphins record-holder with 1,460 receiving yards, breaking the single-season franchise record set by Mark Clayton in 1984. Waddle is the first Dolphins player to begin a career with back-to-back 1,000 yard receiving seasons.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa currently has 3,004 passing yards. He also remains the highest rated quarterback in Dolphins history and is second in the NFL this year (108.2). Running back Raheem Mostert is leading the team with 610 rushing yards. The Dolphins offense ranks second in the NFL in yards per play (6.18).

On defense, linebacker Jerome Baker has 83 tackles and 4.0 sacks while linebacker Elandon Roberts has 81 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has 75 tackles and 2.5 sacks, which is first in tackles among NFL defensive linemen.