Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions | Countdown to Kickoff

Oct 28, 2022 at 07:45 PM
Barbara Oguntola

Writer

The Dolphins are hitting the road to Detroit, Michigan this weekend. The eighth game of the season against the Detroit Lions is on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

This week's game is the eighth regular season game for Head Coach Mike McDaniel and his team after defeating the Steelers on Sunday.

If the Dolphins win, the team would start the season 5-3, which would tie for their best eight-game start in the past decade. The last time the Dolphins were 5-3 was in 2014 and 2020. A victory would also give the team a 4-3 record in its past seven away games.

In seven games, the Dolphins are averaging 85.4 rushing yards and 281.6 passing yards per game. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill leads the team with 773 receiving yards, which is ranked first in the NFL. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is not far behind with 621 receiving yards, which is ranked fourth in the NFL. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa currently has 1,296 passing yards and running back Raheem Mostert is leading the team with 388 rushing yards.

On defense, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has 38 tackles, which currently leads the league for defensive linemen, and he also has 0.5 sacks. Linebacker Jerome Baker has 38 tackles as well and 1.5 sacks. Safety Jevon Holland has 34 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions.

Check out the practice photos below this week.

PHOTOS: 2022 Miami Dolphins Practice - October 26

Take a look at photos from practice on October 26, 2022.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
1 / 16

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
2 / 16

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
xx during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
3 / 16

xx during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
4 / 16

Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins longsnapper Blake Ferguson (44) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
5 / 16

Miami Dolphins longsnapper Blake Ferguson (44) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (18) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
6 / 16

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (18) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle John Jenkins (77) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
7 / 16

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle John Jenkins (77) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
8 / 16

Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (91) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker (55) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
9 / 16

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker (55) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
10 / 16

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Cameron Goode (53) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
11 / 16

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Cameron Goode (53) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
12 / 16

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
xx during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
13 / 16

xx during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
14 / 16

Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins runningback Raheem Mostert (31) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
15 / 16

Miami Dolphins runningback Raheem Mostert (31) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins longsnapper Blake Ferguson (44) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
16 / 16

Miami Dolphins longsnapper Blake Ferguson (44) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins (4-3) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

Detroit Lions (1-5) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

The game will kick off at 1 p.m. on CBS at Ford Field. For more information on how to watch, listen and stream the game, view our latest how to watch story.

As we get closer to kickoff, make sure to listen to Drive Time with Travis Wingfield for an in-depth preview of this week's matchup.

Tune in this Sunday and view the Game Center for the latest coverage.

