Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions | Countdown to Kickoff

If the Dolphins win, the team would start the season 5-3, which would tie for their best eight-game start in the past decade. The last time the Dolphins were 5-3 was in 2014 and 2020. A victory would also give the team a 4-3 record in its past seven away games.

In seven games, the Dolphins are averaging 85.4 rushing yards and 281.6 passing yards per game. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill leads the team with 773 receiving yards, which is ranked first in the NFL. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is not far behind with 621 receiving yards, which is ranked fourth in the NFL. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa currently has 1,296 passing yards and running back Raheem Mostert is leading the team with 388 rushing yards.

On defense, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has 38 tackles, which currently leads the league for defensive linemen, and he also has 0.5 sacks. Linebacker Jerome Baker has 38 tackles as well and 1.5 sacks. Safety Jevon Holland has 34 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions.