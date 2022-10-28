Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are hitting the road to Detroit, Michigan this weekend. The eighth game of the season against the Detroit Lions is on Sunday, October 30, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.
This week's game is the eighth regular season game for Head Coach Mike McDaniel and his team after defeating the Steelers on Sunday.
If the Dolphins win, the team would start the season 5-3, which would tie for their best eight-game start in the past decade. The last time the Dolphins were 5-3 was in 2014 and 2020. A victory would also give the team a 4-3 record in its past seven away games.
In seven games, the Dolphins are averaging 85.4 rushing yards and 281.6 passing yards per game. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill leads the team with 773 receiving yards, which is ranked first in the NFL. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is not far behind with 621 receiving yards, which is ranked fourth in the NFL. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa currently has 1,296 passing yards and running back Raheem Mostert is leading the team with 388 rushing yards.
On defense, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has 38 tackles, which currently leads the league for defensive linemen, and he also has 0.5 sacks. Linebacker Jerome Baker has 38 tackles as well and 1.5 sacks. Safety Jevon Holland has 34 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions.
Check out the practice photos below this week.
Take a look at photos from practice on October 26, 2022.
Miami Dolphins (4-3) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release
Detroit Lions (1-5) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release
The game will kick off at 1 p.m. on CBS at Ford Field. For more information on how to watch, listen and stream the game, view our latest how to watch story.
As we get closer to kickoff, make sure to listen to Drive Time with Travis Wingfield for an in-depth preview of this week's matchup.