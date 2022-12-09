Presented by

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers | Countdown to Kickoff

Dec 09, 2022 at 06:00 PM
Barbara Oguntola

Writer

The Dolphins are playing Sunday Night Football on the road this week. The 13th game of the season is on Sunday, December 11, 2022 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

This week, the Dolphins signed tackle Eric Fisher and linebacker Jaelan Phillips was named the Miami Dolphins' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide.

The Dolphins are looking to rebound with a win after ending their five-game winning streak with a loss against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

If the Dolphins are victorious, the team would be 9-4, winning their second Sunday Night Football game this season. It would be the fourth win against the Chargers in the last five matchups.

In 12 games this year, the team is averaging 89.7 rushing yards and 290.5 passing yards per game. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined have 2,351 receiving yards. Hill is second in Dolphins history with 1,379 receiving yards for a single season and needs just 11 more yards to break the franchise record set by Mark Clayton in 1984. Waddle is only 28 yards from becoming the first Dolphins player to begin their career with back-to-back 1,000 yard receiving seasons.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa currently has 2,859 passing yards. He also remains the highest rated quarterback in Dolphins history and continues to lead the NFL in that statistic this year (112.0). Running back Raheem Mostert is leading the team with 573 rushing yards. Wide receiver Trent Sherfield's 75-yard touchdown against the 49ers was the fastest touchdown in Dolphins history, just 10 seconds into the game. The Dolphins offense is currently ranked second in the NFL.

On defense, linebacker Elandon Roberts has 75 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Linebacker Jerome Baker has 72 tackles and 3 sacks. Safety Jevon Holland has 64 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has 66 tackles and 1.5 sacks, which is second in tackles among NFL defensive linemen. Cornerback Xavien Howard continues to lead in the NFL with the most interceptions (28) since he entered the league in 2016. Melvin Ingram is leading the team with six sacks and has a sack in each of the past four games.

Check out the practice photos below this week.

PHOTOS: 2022 Miami Dolphins Practice - December 7

Check out photos from practice on December 7, 2022.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during practice at the Wasserman Football Center on Wednesday, Dec 7th, 2022 in Los Angeles, Cal. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
1 / 13

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during practice at the Wasserman Football Center on Wednesday, Dec 7th, 2022 in Los Angeles, Cal. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during practice at the Wasserman Football Center on Wednesday, Dec 7th, 2022 in Los Angeles, Cal. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
2 / 13

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during practice at the Wasserman Football Center on Wednesday, Dec 7th, 2022 in Los Angeles, Cal. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins place kicker Jason Sanders (7) during practice at the Wasserman Football Center on Wednesday, Dec 7th, 2022 in Los Angeles, Cal. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
3 / 13

Miami Dolphins place kicker Jason Sanders (7) during practice at the Wasserman Football Center on Wednesday, Dec 7th, 2022 in Los Angeles, Cal. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Practice at the Wasserman Football Center on Wednesday, Dec 7th, 2022 in Los Angeles, Cal. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
4 / 13

Practice at the Wasserman Football Center on Wednesday, Dec 7th, 2022 in Los Angeles, Cal. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during practice at the Wasserman Football Center on Wednesday, Dec 7th, 2022 in Los Angeles, Cal. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
5 / 13

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during practice at the Wasserman Football Center on Wednesday, Dec 7th, 2022 in Los Angeles, Cal. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) during practice at the Wasserman Football Center on Wednesday, Dec 7th, 2022 in Los Angeles, Cal. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
6 / 13

Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) during practice at the Wasserman Football Center on Wednesday, Dec 7th, 2022 in Los Angeles, Cal. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
UCLA Football signage during practice at the Wasserman Football Center on Wednesday, Dec 7th, 2022 in Los Angeles, Cal. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
7 / 13

UCLA Football signage during practice at the Wasserman Football Center on Wednesday, Dec 7th, 2022 in Los Angeles, Cal. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins safety Verone McKinley III (32) Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (9) during practice at the Wasserman Football Center on Wednesday, Dec 7th, 2022 in Los Angeles, Cal. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
8 / 13

Miami Dolphins safety Verone McKinley III (32) Miami Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (9) during practice at the Wasserman Football Center on Wednesday, Dec 7th, 2022 in Los Angeles, Cal. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during practice at the Wasserman Football Center on Wednesday, Dec 7th, 2022 in Los Angeles, Cal. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
9 / 13

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during practice at the Wasserman Football Center on Wednesday, Dec 7th, 2022 in Los Angeles, Cal. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
UCLA Football center during practice at the Wasserman Football Center on Wednesday, Dec 7th, 2022 in Los Angeles, Cal. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
10 / 13

UCLA Football center during practice at the Wasserman Football Center on Wednesday, Dec 7th, 2022 in Los Angeles, Cal. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley (45) linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) during practice at the Wasserman Football Center on Wednesday, Dec 7th, 2022 in Los Angeles, Cal. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
11 / 13

Miami Dolphins linebacker Duke Riley (45) linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) during practice at the Wasserman Football Center on Wednesday, Dec 7th, 2022 in Los Angeles, Cal. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Generic Helmet during practice at the Wasserman Football Center on Wednesday, Dec 7th, 2022 in Los Angeles, Cal. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
12 / 13

Generic Helmet during practice at the Wasserman Football Center on Wednesday, Dec 7th, 2022 in Los Angeles, Cal. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
UCLA Football Signage during practice at the Wasserman Football Center on Wednesday, Dec 7th, 2022 in Los Angeles, Cal. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
13 / 13

UCLA Football Signage during practice at the Wasserman Football Center on Wednesday, Dec 7th, 2022 in Los Angeles, Cal. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins (8-4) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

Los Angeles Chargers (6-6) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC at SoFi Stadium. For more information on how to watch, listen and stream the game, view our latest how to watch story.

As we get closer to kickoff, be sure to listen to Drive Time with Travis Wingfield for an in-depth preview of this week's matchup.

Tune in this Sunday and view the Game Center for the latest coverage. Remember to vote for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

