Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers | Countdown to Kickoff

This week, the Dolphins signed tackle Eric Fisher and linebacker Jaelan Phillips was named the Miami Dolphins' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide.

The Dolphins are looking to rebound with a win after ending their five-game winning streak with a loss against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

If the Dolphins are victorious, the team would be 9-4, winning their second Sunday Night Football game this season. It would be the fourth win against the Chargers in the last five matchups.

In 12 games this year, the team is averaging 89.7 rushing yards and 290.5 passing yards per game. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined have 2,351 receiving yards. Hill is second in Dolphins history with 1,379 receiving yards for a single season and needs just 11 more yards to break the franchise record set by Mark Clayton in 1984. Waddle is only 28 yards from becoming the first Dolphins player to begin their career with back-to-back 1,000 yard receiving seasons.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa currently has 2,859 passing yards. He also remains the highest rated quarterback in Dolphins history and continues to lead the NFL in that statistic this year (112.0). Running back Raheem Mostert is leading the team with 573 rushing yards. Wide receiver Trent Sherfield's 75-yard touchdown against the 49ers was the fastest touchdown in Dolphins history, just 10 seconds into the game. The Dolphins offense is currently ranked second in the NFL.

On defense, linebacker Elandon Roberts has 75 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Linebacker Jerome Baker has 72 tackles and 3 sacks. Safety Jevon Holland has 64 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has 66 tackles and 1.5 sacks, which is second in tackles among NFL defensive linemen. Cornerback Xavien Howard continues to lead in the NFL with the most interceptions (28) since he entered the league in 2016. Melvin Ingram is leading the team with six sacks and has a sack in each of the past four games.