Miami Dolphins Host 38 Players At Fourth Annual Dolphins Business Combine

"The best part about the Dolphins Business Combine is that players have an active role in shaping the curriculum based on a survey we conducted about their interests," said Dolphins Director of Player Engagement Kaleb Thornhill. "The program was also planned to replicate an in-season week for the players - with classroom sessions, real-world company visits to simulate practice and a final business competition to represent game day - to help them better connect with the material and implement what they learned in a real-world setting."

The combine concluded on Thursday, February 27 at Hard Rock Stadium with a business competition where each group pitched in front of a panel of judges and an audience. Judges included RSE Ventures Co-Founder Matt Higgins, Q'Straint Co-President Julie Boynton, former NFL Player and entrepreneur Justin Forsett, former NFL Player and UBS Financial Services Inc. Director of Wealth Management Adewale Ogunleye and former NFL Player and entrepreneur Spencer Paysinger. The overall competition brought together elements of communication, design, public speaking, pitching, innovation and collaboration.