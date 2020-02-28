Friday, Feb 28, 2020 01:55 PM

Miami Dolphins Host 38 Players At Fourth Annual Dolphins Business Combine

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins hosted their fourth annual Dolphins Business Combine (DBC) from February 23–27. Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, created the event to provide unique opportunities for his players' development off the field.

Starting with 16 participants in 2017, the DBC had its highest turnout in 2020, with 38 players taking part in the event. Throughout the week, attendees took part in seminars focused on real estate, entrepreneurship, business leadership, business operations, corporate finance, marketing and project management.

These sessions were led by NFL alumni and Arizona State University professors with first-hand knowledge of their respective fields. Each player also received a DBC business accelerator program certificate in partnership with ASU's Global Sport Institute.

Photo Gallery: Photos | Dolphins Business Combine 2020

The players participated in our fourth annual Business Combine.

022420_BusinessCombine_HU032
1 / 16
during day four of the Business Combine concludes with the Fin Tank in Miami Gardens, FL on February 27th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman/ Hard Rock Stadium)
2 / 16

during day four of the Business Combine concludes with the Fin Tank in Miami Gardens, FL on February 27th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman/ Hard Rock Stadium)

Carlos Goldman/Hard Rock Stadium
Wide Receiver Trevor Davis (89) during day four of the Business Combine concludes with the Fin Tank in Miami Gardens, FL on February 27th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman/ Hard Rock Stadium)
3 / 16

Wide Receiver Trevor Davis (89) during day four of the Business Combine concludes with the Fin Tank in Miami Gardens, FL on February 27th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman/ Hard Rock Stadium)

Carlos Goldman/Hard Rock Stadium
Runningback Patrick Laird (42) during day four of the Business Combine concludes with the Fin Tank in Miami Gardens, FL on February 27th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman/ Hard Rock Stadium)
4 / 16

Runningback Patrick Laird (42) during day four of the Business Combine concludes with the Fin Tank in Miami Gardens, FL on February 27th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman/ Hard Rock Stadium)

Carlos Goldman/Hard Rock Stadium
022720-BusinessCombine-pm107
5 / 16
MIAMI DOLPHINS
022720-BusinessCombine-pm880
6 / 16
022720-BusinessCombine-pm259
7 / 16
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Tight End Durham Smythe (81) Quarterback Jake Rudock (5) Cornerback Eric Rowe (21) during day one of the Business Combine in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on February 25th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)
8 / 16

Tight End Durham Smythe (81) Quarterback Jake Rudock (5) Cornerback Eric Rowe (21) during day one of the Business Combine in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on February 25th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)

Carlos Goldman/Hard Rock Stadium
022720-BusinessCombine-pm36
9 / 16
MIAMI DOLPHINS
Linebacker Terrill Hanks (57) during day one of the Business Combine in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on February 24th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)
10 / 16

Linebacker Terrill Hanks (57) during day one of the Business Combine in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on February 24th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)

Carlos Goldman/Hard Rock Stadium
Linebacker Vince Biegel (47) during day one of the Business Combine in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on February 25th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)
11 / 16

Linebacker Vince Biegel (47) during day one of the Business Combine in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on February 25th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)

Carlos Goldman/Hard Rock Stadium
Day 1 of the Dolphins Business Combine takes place in Fort Lauderdale, FL on February 24th, 2020. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
12 / 16

Day 1 of the Dolphins Business Combine takes place in Fort Lauderdale, FL on February 24th, 2020. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins
Day 1 of the Dolphins Business Combine takes place in Fort Lauderdale, FL on February 24th, 2020. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
13 / 16

Day 1 of the Dolphins Business Combine takes place in Fort Lauderdale, FL on February 24th, 2020. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins
Day 1 of the Dolphins Business Combine takes place in Fort Lauderdale, FL on February 24th, 2020. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)
14 / 16

Day 1 of the Dolphins Business Combine takes place in Fort Lauderdale, FL on February 24th, 2020. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins
022420_BusinessCombine_HU040
15 / 16
022420_BusinessCombine_HU047
16 / 16

"Any organization works best when the people know that the head of the organization cares about their development," said Ross. "I thought it was incumbent on me to show them the opportunities they can have when they finish their careers while still playing. I'm proud of the work that we have accomplished together over the past four years and excited that so many players were involved in this year's event."

Dolphins players that participated in this year's combine included Vince Biegel, Nate Brooks, Evan Brown, Shaq Calhoun, Jake Carlock, Taco Charlton, Julien Davenport, Jesse Davis, Trevor Davis, Sam Eguavoen, Myles Gaskin, Davon Godchaux, Matt Haack, Terrill Hanks, Trent Harris, Mack Hollins, Allen Hurns, Danny Isidora, John Jenkins, Andy Jones, Deon Lacey, Patrick Laird, Jonathan Ledbetter, Bobby McCain, Raekwon McMillan, Avery Moss, Steven Parker, Taybor Pepper, Jamal Perry, Eric Rowe, Jake Rudock, Jason Sanders, Zach Sieler, Durham Smythe, Keaton Sutherland, Cordrea Tankersley, Ken Webster and Christian Wilkins.

Linebacker Vince Biegel (47) during day one of the Business Combine in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on February 25th, 2020. (Carlos Goldman /Hard Rock Stadium)
Carlos Goldman/Hard Rock Stadium

"The best part about the Dolphins Business Combine is that players have an active role in shaping the curriculum based on a survey we conducted about their interests," said Dolphins Director of Player Engagement Kaleb Thornhill. "The program was also planned to replicate an in-season week for the players - with classroom sessions, real-world company visits to simulate practice and a final business competition to represent game day - to help them better connect with the material and implement what they learned in a real-world setting."

The combine concluded on Thursday, February 27 at Hard Rock Stadium with a business competition where each group pitched in front of a panel of judges and an audience. Judges included RSE Ventures Co-Founder Matt Higgins, Q'Straint Co-President Julie Boynton, former NFL Player and entrepreneur Justin Forsett, former NFL Player and UBS Financial Services Inc. Director of Wealth Management Adewale Ogunleye and former NFL Player and entrepreneur Spencer Paysinger. The overall competition brought together elements of communication, design, public speaking, pitching, innovation and collaboration.

"This event really speaks to our owner Stephen Ross who believes in us, who doesn't just invest in us on the field, but invest in us off the field. That's when you know you're part of a special organization," Biegel said.

