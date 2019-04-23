Exploring Miami's Unique Success With Fifth-Round Draft Picks

After Thomas, perhaps the most productive fifth-round pick was Cox, who came out of Division I-AA Western Illinois. Cox played five seasons with the Dolphins before leaving as a free agent in 1996, earned three Pro Bowl invitations and led the team in sacks twice, not to mention bringing fire to the defense.

Kiick, drafted out of Wyoming, was a key member of the Dolphins’ three-headed running back group of the 1970s Super Bowl teams along with Larry Csonka and Mercury Morris. Kick led the Dolphins in rushing in 1968, led them in rushing and touchdowns in 1969, led them in receptions in 1970, and he scored a touchdown in each of the Dolphins’ two Super Bowl victories, against the Washington Redskins in Super Bowl VII and against the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl VIII.