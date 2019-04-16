Andy Cohen: Workouts Begin & There's Plenty To Learn

There are many questions and much uncertainty surrounding this team. But what Tuesday represented was a fresh start for so many, an opportunity for this staff to gauge physical conditioning and an opportunity for these players to gauge what is now expected of them.

You don’t win games in April. But you do set a foundation, a blueprint of sorts for what lies ahead. This is the importance of these practices. Take small steps. Embrace a new culture. Learn about this staff and how it operates. Try to do something, even for a brief moment, on the practice field to get their attention.

Those are some of the priorities as offseason workouts continue for much of the next six or seven weeks. This is a young team about to get even younger. You could see that youth on the practice field Tuesday, so many of these players in their early 20’s and so many trying to prove they belong.

You could tell by listening to Flores what it means to him to be back on the field. Why, he was even five minutes early for his first press briefing with the local media since accepting the job back in early February.