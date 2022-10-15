Presented by

Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

Oct 15, 2022 at 10:19 AM
The sixth game of the season against the Minnesota Vikings is on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

The Dolphins are back home at Hard Rock Stadium this week and have been practicing hard for the upcoming matchup. This week's game is the sixth regular season game for Head Coach Mike McDaniel and his team.

If the Dolphins win, they would start the season off 4-2 for the first time since 2018. A victory would also be the 500th win in franchise history, including playoffs. This game would also be the ninth straight win at the Hard Rock Stadium since Nov. 7, 2021, marking the team's longest winning streak at Hard Rock Stadium.

In five games, the Dolphins have totaled 1,739 total yards and 1,394 passing yards. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill leads the team with 524 receiving yards, which is ranked fifth in the NFL.  Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is not far behind with 404 receiving yards.

On defense, safety Brandon Jones leads the team with 36 tackles and two sacks. Linebacker Jerome Baker has 32 tackles and 1.5 sacks and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has 28 tackles, which is currently second in tackles for NFL defensive linemen.

Check out the practice photos below this week.

PHOTOS: 2022 Miami Dolphins Practice - October 12

Check out photos from practice on October 12, 2022.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Oct. 12th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
1 / 16

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Oct. 12th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
2 / 16

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones (29) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Oct. 12th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
3 / 16

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel guard/tackle Robert Hunt (68) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Oct. 12th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
4 / 16

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Oct. 12th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
5 / 16

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Oct. 12th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
6 / 16

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive back Elijah Campbell (22) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Oct. 12th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
7 / 16

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins cornerback Justin Bethel (20) linebacker Duke Riley (45) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Oct. 12th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
8 / 16

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki (88) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Oct. 12th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
9 / 16

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braylon Sanders (86) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Oct. 12th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
10 / 16

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) with Fast Twitch Gatorade during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Oct. 12th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
11 / 16

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield (14) wide receiver Braylon Sanders (86) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Oct. 12th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
12 / 16

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins safety Eric Rowe (21) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Oct. 12th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
13 / 16

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins players during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Oct. 12th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
14 / 16

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braylon Sanders (86) wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Oct. 12th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
15 / 16

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins runningback ZaQuandre White (47) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, Oct. 12th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
16 / 16

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins (3-2) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

Minnesota Vikings (4-1) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

The game will kick off at 1 p.m. on FOX at Hard Rock Stadium. For more information on how to watch, listen and stream the game, view our latest how to watch story.

As we get closer to kickoff, make sure to listen to Drive Time with Travis Wingfield for an in-depth preview of this week's matchup.

Tune in this Sunday and view the Game Center for the latest coverage.

