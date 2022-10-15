Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

The Dolphins are back home at Hard Rock Stadium this week and have been practicing hard for the upcoming matchup. This week's game is the sixth regular season game for Head Coach Mike McDaniel and his team.

If the Dolphins win, they would start the season off 4-2 for the first time since 2018. A victory would also be the 500th win in franchise history, including playoffs. This game would also be the ninth straight win at the Hard Rock Stadium since Nov. 7, 2021, marking the team's longest winning streak at Hard Rock Stadium.

In five games, the Dolphins have totaled 1,739 total yards and 1,394 passing yards. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill leads the team with 524 receiving yards, which is ranked fifth in the NFL. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is not far behind with 404 receiving yards.

On defense, safety Brandon Jones leads the team with 36 tackles and two sacks. Linebacker Jerome Baker has 32 tackles and 1.5 sacks and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has 28 tackles, which is currently second in tackles for NFL defensive linemen.