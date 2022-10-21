Presented by

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

Oct 21, 2022 at 05:01 PM
Barbara Oguntola

Writer

The seventh game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers is on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

The Dolphins are back home again at Hard Rock Stadium this week for Sunday Night Football.

If the Dolphins win, they would start the season off 4-3. A victory would be the 500th win in franchise history, including playoffs. This game would also be the best 10 game home stretch, at 9-1, since Dec. 30, 2001, to Dec. 15, 2002, when they were also 9-1.

countdown-graphic

In six games, the Dolphins have totaled 2197 offensive yards and 1812 passing yards. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill continues to lead the team with 707 receiving yards, which also leads the NFL. Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is second on the Dolphins team with 533 receiving yards, which ranks fifth in the league. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa currently has 1035 passing yards and is expected to make his return Sunday night.

On defense, safety Brandon Jones leads the team with 42 tackles and 2.0 sacks. Linebacker Elandon Roberts has 34 tackles and 1.5 sacks, and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has 32 tackles, which is currently leads the league for defensive linemen.

Check out the practice photos below this week.

PHOTOS: 2022 Miami Dolphins Practice - October 19

Take a look at photos from practice on October 19, 2022.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
1 / 16

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
2 / 16

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
3 / 16

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins runningback Salvon Ahmed (26) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
4 / 16

Miami Dolphins runningback Salvon Ahmed (26) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins runningback Chase Edmonds (2) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
5 / 16

Miami Dolphins runningback Chase Edmonds (2) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
6 / 16

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield (14) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
7 / 16

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield (14) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg (74) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
8 / 16

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg (74) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
9 / 16

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
xx during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
10 / 16

xx during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
11 / 16

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins runningback Chase Edmonds (2) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
12 / 16

Miami Dolphins runningback Chase Edmonds (2) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
13 / 16

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland (8) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (11) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
14 / 16

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (11) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft (85) fullback Alec Ingold (30) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
15 / 16

Miami Dolphins wide receiver River Cracraft (85) fullback Alec Ingold (30) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle John Jenkins (77) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)
16 / 16

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle John Jenkins (77) during practice at the Baptist Health Training complex on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Brennan Asplen/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Dolphins/Miami Dolphins
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Miami Dolphins (3-3) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) – depth chart | injury report | weekly release

The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. on NBC at Hard Rock Stadium. For more information on how to watch, listen and stream the game, view our latest how to watch story.

As we get closer to kickoff, make sure to listen to Drive Time with Travis Wingfield for an in-depth preview of this week's matchup.

Tune in this Sunday night and view the Game Center for the latest coverage.

Related Content

news

Minnesota Vikings vs Miami Dolphins | Countdown to Kickoff

The sixth game of the season against the Minnesota Vikings is on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Miami Dolphins at New York Jets | Countdown to Kickoff

We're traveling to New Jersey this weekend. The fifth game of the season against the New York Jets is on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals | Countdown to Kickoff

The fourth game of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals is on Thursday, September 29, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | Buffalo Bills vs Miami Dolphins

The third game of the season against the Buffalo Bills is on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens

Dolfans, we're hitting the road this week. The second game of the season against the Baltimore Ravens is on September 18, 2022. Take a look at what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins

Dolfans, the wait is almost over! The season kickoff against the New England Patriots is only one day away on September 11, 2022. Check out what's been going on this week and learn about the upcoming matchup, presented by Smirnoff.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins

How to watch, listen, and live stream the Week 18 matchup: New England Patriots vs Miami Dolphins kicking off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on January 9, 2022.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans

How to watch, listen, and live stream the Week 17 matchup: Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans kicking off at 1 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville on January  2, 2022.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints (Monday Night Football)

How to watch, listen, and live stream the Week 16 matchup: Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on December 27, 2021.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins

How to watch, listen, and live stream the Week 15 matchup: New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins kicking off at 1 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 19, 2021.

news

Countdown to Kickoff | New York Giants vs Miami Dolphins

How to watch, listen, and live stream the Week 13 matchup: New York Giants vs Miami Dolphins kicking off at 1 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on December 5, 2021.

Advertising