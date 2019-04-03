Raekwon's Rise: McMillan Is Healthy & Excited To Work With New Staff

“It was two totally different players, just very hesitant, very slow, not really triggering my first game,” McMillan said. “But the game against Jacksonville, I feel like I played how I should have been playing the whole season.

“The knowledge I gained throughout the season last year, I started off kind of slow, but as the season progressed, I kind of got a feel for how the game speed was going and how intelligent the players were, where you were going to try to attack us as a defense and as a team and what we can do throughout the week to enhance our knowledge and keep it from happening.”

McMillan and his teammates have been getting their first work experiences this week with new Head Coach Brian Flores and his staff, including new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and new linebackers coach Rob Leonard.

“Coach Flo, he came in and gave us this speech, he came in and just implemented the things that he would tolerate and things that he wouldn’t tolerate as a head coach,” McMillan said. “He wasn’t real pushy, real shovy with it, just told me his expectations for this team and his staff and how he’s going to coach things and how everything is going to go.