Ted Karras: A Man of Many Interests

What better way to put the accumulation of knowledge to the test than a healthy Jeopardy competition? For Ted Karras, that nightly routine began with former teammate – and classmate – Joe Thuney. The 2016 draft picks lived together during their first two years with the Patriots.

"We'd watch Jeopardy every night," Karras said. "But we were competing all day as it was, so we eventually joined forces and played together. I think our personal record was – we were three or four off from getting every question right. He probably carried us that day, though."

Humility is immediately apparent upon meeting the 314-pound man whose job it is to move other massive human beings against their will. Though he may drop nuggets of knowledge regarding anything from the origins of the term salary to his thirst for quiz show supremacy, Karras maintains a humble approach.

"I wouldn't say I know everything about everything," he said. "Maybe just a nugget or two about a lot of things. I like to have some unique conversations."

His humility doesn't keep him out of the spotlight, either. His love for another NBC program put him in a musical production of the syndicated network hit, The Office.

"I had a walk-on role in a production of The Office, a musical," Karras explained. "It was a song. I joined in the song a little bit but my role was to pin something up on a piece of paper. It was the opening scene to the musical. They incorporated every milestone in the show and they sung it all."

Though his role was not recurring, Karras said his preference leaned towards the two megastars plastered across the proverbial marquee.